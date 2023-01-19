15 of the best and rarest Ducati motorcycles come to sale with Silverstone Auctions Saturday 18th February at the MCN London Motorcycle Show.

1988 Ducati 851S Kit Bike Tricolour 888cc

The next Silverstone motorcycle sale offers a fabulous group of 15 Ducatis – some of the very best and rarest machines seen for some time. The four machines below provide just a taste of what is in store for visitors to this auction, with 120 bikes in the auction.

This Ducati 851S Kit bike was presented to Ron Haslam in 1989 by Cagiva. It is estimated to sell for £40,000 – £50,000. The 851S ‘Kit bike’ represented the advent of the 4-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel injected race bikes from the late 1980s.

One bike was given to each the 1990 Cagiva ‘Works’ riders Ron Haslam, Randy Mamola and Marco Lucchinelli. This bike has never been used and is in original and unrestored condition.

It comes complete with all the original bagged-up spares including exhausts, gaskets, valves, spark plugs. Other original items included are a workshop manual, factory bulletins, parts list and factory paddock stand. Paperwork included includes Customs & Excise 386 form made out to Ron Haslam for the outstanding VAT paid on import. It is not UK-registered and will require some recommissioning before use.

This bike represents a great opportunity to own an important part of UK motorcycle racing history.

1994 Ducati 888 Corse 926cc £40,000 – £50,000

Factory-built Ducati 888 926cc Corse race bike, one of only 26 examples of this model built in period, it comes complete with a Ducati Letter of Authenticity.

It has been a part of the same collection for over 20 years and is in an unused condition and still has the original battery fitted. It will require recommissioning before use.

A very rare, period marketing brochure included it will make a great addition to any serious Ducati collection.

1995 Ducati Senna 1 916cc – £35,000 -£40,000

This ‘Time-warp’ Ducati 916 Senna 1 showing only 519 miles was inspired and introduced after Senna’s death in 1995 with profits going to the Insituto Ayrton Senna charity.

Of all the Senna badged Ducatis, the 916 Senna 1 is the most collectable. It is in original condition and showing only 836km (519 miles) recorded. It has been part of a private collection and stored indoors for the last few years. Complete with original manuals, both keys, original exhaust, microchip, paddock stand, original marketing material and service receipts. As an Italian import it comes complete with Italian registration papers and current NOVA. In running order and a great addition to any serious Ducati collection.

2000 DUCATI 996

And then there is this beauty – a 2000 Ducati 996 with just seven miles on the clock! It is estimated to sell for £12,000 to £14,000.

The Ducati 996 followed on from the glorious 916 before being replaced by the much loved 998. Ducati have produced motorcycles that leave a distinguished legacy. They are as much loved and sought after now as they were when they first appeared.The Ducati 996 played a big part in the marque’s story.

Rowan Huntley of Silverstone Auctions, comments: “This is an exceptional opportunity to own a completely unused 996, still on its original tyres with only delivery miles. It is truly amazing how this bike has been kept unused since 2000. Finding low mileage bikes always surprises me, this being no exception as it looks like its been ridden straight out of a time machine.”

