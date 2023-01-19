Fresh look for LS2 180° Flip-Front

New graphics for LS2’s dual-homologated 180° flip-front.

LS2’s Advant dual-homologated 180° flip-front helmet gets fresh colour ways for 2023.

The super subtle Matt Silver ‘Special’ and the contemporary ‘Bend’ Matt Black/Red and Black/Blue/Red/White ‘Sport’ graphics – both of which complement many of 2023’s new machines – bring the modular Advant range to a total of nine colour options.

Tested to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard and certified P/J for use in the open and closed position, the Advant is very versatile and easy to live with.

The opening mechanism is designed to keep the Advant’s outline compact and neat, while making operation simple too. The chin bar sits close to the face, so there’s less leverage on the neck and head when opening and closing, and the visor automatically lifts with the chin bar, in one one fluid movement.

The visor is Pinlock-ready and an intuitive release mechanism enables swift and smooth removal and refitting.

Comparable to much more expensive high-end composites, the exclusive Kinetic Polymer Alloy shell is strong, flexible and light – the Advant tips the scales at only 1650 grams.

Venting front and back, with channelling through the multi-density EPS inner, brings instant airflow when needed. The breathable Comfort Lining is removable and washable, and the cheek pads feature an Emergency Release System.

Practical additions like the Drop-Down Sun Shield and quick-release Micrometric Metal Buckle make life comfortable on the road too.

The LS2 Advant comes – as standard – with a Pinlock insert, Helmet Bag, Carrying Rucksack and Air Bag Support for easy cleaning and maintenance. Prices start from just £249.99 in solid colours. Graphics and special colours, as shown, are £269.99.

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com