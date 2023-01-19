Rotary Racing Royalty At The Bristol Classic Bike Show

HASLAM, Nation, Crighton; names known to all race fans, names synonymous with a golden age of racing, and names set to entertain on stage in just a few weeks.

The trio are among the star guests at the upcoming Bristol Classic Bike Show, set for February 25-26 at the Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet, and if you want to hear what they have to say – as well as enjoy hundreds of other attractions at the show – then get your skates on to enjoy a special ticket discount price.

‘Rocket Ron’ Haslam is one of Britain’s most successful racers, winning two world titles, four British Championships and having raced in over 100 grands prix. He’s an Isle of Man TT race winner, claimed a record six Macau GP wins and has beaten the best in the world, names including Gardner, Sarron and Mamola. He’s also been a team mate to Freddie Spencer and Keven Schwantz to name just two.

Trevor Nation will forever be associated with the stunning John Player Special RCW588 Norton racing machines. Starting out in 1978, Nation soon made a mark and the following year won for the first time. A proper TT winner in the proddie class on both a 750cc and 1000cc machines, he also guested at three grands prix. He certainly earned his seat on the factory Norton team, getting their first win at Cadwell Park in 1988 on the development bike the RC588 – beating the likes of Whitham, Foggy, Spray and Morrison in the process.

‘Mr Rotary’, the legendary tuner, designer, and uber engineer Brian Crighton, will be joining Haslam and Nation on stage to talk all things rotary and of course, the bikes and the men who rode them. Crighton, a three-time British champ himself, was a service engineer at Norton in 1984 and a year later was promoted to R&D. It was there he spotted there was a real potential in the company’s 588cc air-cooled rotary. Determined to prove his point, and defying the management’s conventional approach, he worked in his free time from the caretaker’s shed… the rest, as they say, is racing history.

Nigel Hole, commercial director of the show’s organiser Mortons Media, said:

‘We’re absolutely delighted to have two legendary racers, one incredible engineer and four rotary machines live on stage to entertain our guests throughout the weekend. Bristol is always a highlight in our events calendar, but this year we are even more excited to bring something extra (John Player) special to the show!’

The union of the Norton bikes and the men who rode them – watched by thousands in person and millions on terrestrial TV – will enthuse both racing fans and motorcycle enthusiasts, and adds to a show which already has a great foundation with excellent autojumble stands, some of the UK’s best privately-owned classic motorcycles and a host of owners’ clubs to give it a real community feel.

The event also offers one of the earliest chances of the year for visitors to stock up on classic parts, spares, accessories and riding gear for the season ahead. It’s a popular date on the motorcycling event calendar, attended by more than 16,000 like-minded enthusiasts every year.

Discounted advance tickets are on sale for the show, with a one-day adult pass costing just £14.50. Tickets will also be available on the gate at £17 – youngsters aged 15 and under get free admission. Free parking is available on site.

For more information visit bristolclassicbikeshow.com