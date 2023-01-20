Duchinni’s bright idea for kids

Highly reflective, weatherproof and versatile jacket for younger riders.

Weatherproof and with huge reflective panels on the front, back, sleeves and hood, the Duchinni Volt helps younger riders stay dry and stand out – on and off the bike.

Made from rugged Ripstop textile, with taped and welded seams, the Volt can be easily rolled up and stashed in a rucksack or bike luggage, ready for action in damp or dark conditions.

Extra-large silver panels front and rear, plus silver sleeves, have a 360-degree reflective coating that shines brightly when caught in a vehicle’s headlights, helping the wearer stand out on murky days and dark nights.

The drawstring hood is also reflective and can be removed, so it won’t flap around when riding, making the Volt suitable for a range of outdoor activities, such as cycling, walking and school trips.

Mesh lined, with elasticated cuffs, the Volt is quick and easy to get on and off, and includes two external zipped pockets, to safely carry essential items (or treats!).

The Duchinni Volt retails at just £39.99 and comes in junior Sizes XS (32″) to XL (38″).

or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details of the complete Duchinni range of helmets, boots and rider wear.