Get On The Gas: GASGAS Launches 2023 Retail Promotions

New promotions across the GASGAS Supermoto, Travel and Enduro range, allowing riders to get on the gas for less.

It’s been a busy start of the year, and while our factory riders have been busy racing in Dakar, the AMA Supercross championship, the start of the Trials season and in SuperEnduro, GASGAS dealers are ready to welcome customers into their stores with new promotions across the SM 700, ES 700 and Enduro ranges.

GASGAS’ red-hot super single, the SM 700 Supermoto, slides into 2023 equipped with its innate abilities – as well as a new, reduced finance rate. It’s joined in the finance fun by the playful, all-terrain ES 700. Both models qualify for a reduced rate of 3.9% APR on a Purchase Plan (PP), or 4.9% APR Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) only through Santander Consumer Finance.

Meanwhile, enthusiastic Enduro riders can also benefit from an excellent new promotion, with all new Enduro 2023 models available with a Technical Accessories and Apparel voucher to the value of £1,000. Be it the two stroke EC 250 or EC 300 or four stroke EC 250F or EC 350F, each machine is capable of climbing – either to the top of the podium or a previously unrideable peak. Add some Technical Accessories to your ride and you can make the ride even more competitive or splash out on some riding kit and do it in style!

For more information on current GASGAS Promotions, click here. For more information on the GASGAS model range, click here.

Santander Consumer Finance promotional offers are valid until 31.03.23 while stocks last, at participating dealers. All Technical Accessories and Apparel promotional offers are valid while stocks last. Full terms and conditions available at GASGAS.com. Finance subject to status. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required.

For more GASGAS news check out our dedicated page GASGAS News

or head to the official GASGAS website gasgas.com/en-gb.html