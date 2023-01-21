Team Moto2 Qjmotor Gresini Racing ready for battle in the 2023 championship with Salač and Alcoba.

It is finally that time of the year, the one we have all been waiting for: the team presentation, 2023 edition. The line-up had already been revealed: Filip Salač, the Czech rider who already has one season under his belt under the Gresini banner. Last year, he came very close to making it happen in his rookie Moto2 year as he took second place under pouring rain in Thailand, for what turned out to be his maiden podium in the “middleweight” category of MotoGP. On the other side of the box, we will find Jeremy Alcoba, a new entry of the Moto2 team but also a well-known face inside the Gresini Family as he tackled the Moto3 World Championship in the two-year period 2020-2021 with the Faenza-based squad.

What are totally new and extremely exciting are the colors. The red, that immediately captures your imagination, mixed with the Gresini’s pale blue in order to give a warm welcome to QJMOTOR, the new title sponsor of the Gresini Moto2 Team for the next three years. The company, based in Wenling City (China), is specialized in manufacturing high-end large-displacement motorcycles, scooters as well as electric two wheeled vehicles. Exporting its products in 130 countries and regions, QJMOTOR chose the Gresini Moto2 Team to further enhance the brand visibility around the world, with their logo prominently on display on the team motorcycles, rider suits, teamwear, pit-box panels and trucks…as well as on the QJ MOTOR scooters that the riders will use for transportation inside the paddock.

We cannot wait to begin this adventure together!

FILIP SALAČ #12

“I’m happy to start my second year in Moto2 with a crew I already know. We did a good job in the last races of 2022 and I hope we will start right from where we finished. My target is to gain as much experience as possible and try to finish all the races in top10 and points. For me, as a rider, it will be a very important season as I’m not a rookie anymore and it’s time for me to show my real potential. Now I’m moving to Spain to train in the best way and be ready for the first test of the season. I hope everything will work as I planned, and to find the same atmosphere in the team as last year, which was amazing!”

JEREMY ALCOBA #52

“I’m so glad to be back in the Gresini Family, the team that gave me the very first chance to join the world championship. This will be my second year in this category and I aim at the top5 in every race and why not, podiums and victories. I know I must work hard especially on Saturdays, that were my weakness last year. On Sunday instead we have the potential to stay in the upfront positions. I know it will be hard, the level is so high as just one rider step-up to MotoGP. But that is going to be one more motivation to do my best. I can’t wait”

MR. GUO – QJMOTOR CEO

“It is a great pleasure for QJMOTOR to cooperate with Gresini Racing which is a legendary Team, therefore I’m delighted to announce the establishment of Team QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2. Today is Chinese Spring festival and new rabbit year: on behalf of QJMOTOR, I would like to say happy spring festival to everyone and also I want to wish Team QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 a great success in this season. Qianjiang Motorcycle has always had a deep connection with Italy. As you know the Benelli motorcycle which based in Pesaro is also one of our brand and MV Agusta from Milano is our important Global partner, and today we are also partner of the Faenza based Gresini Racing team. We believe that the cooperation will be mutually beneficial to both of us, also through this project we aim to introduce more excellent motorcycle racing technology into China, and popularize the motorcycle racing culture in China, and help MotoGP and Gresini team to increase the voice in China mainland. 2023 will be an important year for Qianjiang Motorcycle international market. Our high-end Chinese motorcycle brand QJMOTOR will officially enter the important markets. In 2022, QJMOTOR brand reached 27% market share in the domestic market for the “over 250cc” segment to claim leadership. We also hope that the Chinese intelligent made motorcycles could bring unparalleled and fun riding experience to the riders all around the World. Finally, I wish Team QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 excellent results in 2023. and Happy Chinese New Year to all friends.”

CARLO MERLINI – Commercial & Marketing Director GRESINI RACING

“Today is no doubt a special day. I’m extremely delighted to announce QJMOTOR as Title Sponsor of the Gresini Moto2 Team. Giving birth to a new partnership is already a very exciting thing …but when it’s about a Title Sponsor then the thing takes a special taste as we add a new member for the #GresiniFamily that has put huge faith and trust into our racing project. And it will be a long journey too, as we will do at least three seasons together, until 2025. I would like to thank Mr Guo for his strong passion as well as his marketing team that has poured hard work into building and developing such sponsorship. The new QJMOTOR livery is amazing, so I can’t wait to see Filip and Jeremy racing on such good looking bikes and deliver exciting performances, strong results and plenty of fun to QJMOTOR and all the fans around the world”.