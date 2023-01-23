OptiMate Cable Converter for Heated Clothing

OptiMate’s O-67 Cable Kit converts an SAE battery charger lead to a DC jack for heated clothing.

Power heated clothing direct from your motorcycle using a regular battery charger lead with the OptiMate O-67 SAE – DC Cable Kit.

The handy kit comes with an O-67M SAE to 2.5mm Jack/Plug (male) and an O-67F SAE to 2.5mm Socket (female) lead, which are compatible with most heated garments. Both plug straight into any industry standard SAE 2-pin connector for an instant and secure connection straight to the battery – no need to run multiple cables from the terminals – and are a generous 30cm long to allow for short wires from heated clothing.

When parked up, simply disconnect the cable and plug the lead from the bike into an OptiMate charger to keep the battery in good health – something that is particularly important during colder weather.

Also included in the kit is an O-27 SAE to SAE Polarity Adapter, which enables connection to a range of other accessories.

All three adapters have a cable rating of 16AWG (1.32mm2) SPT-2W; feature weatherproof in-line seals on each SAE connector; and are tested to -40°C/-40°F, for complete confidence in a cold and damp winter environment.

The kit retails at just £29.90 and is covered by a 3-year warranty for complete peace of mind.

For details of these and all other OptiMate products visit optimate1.com

For more info checkout our dedicated Optimate News page Optimate News

See the complete OptiMate range of chargers and monitors at www.optimate1.com.

For more KEiS News check out our new dedicated page KEiS News

or head to the official Keis Apparel website keisapparel.com