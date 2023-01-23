Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAftermarketR&G Expands Adventure Bars Range With New BMW Applications

R&G Expands Adventure Bars Range With New BMW Applications

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKBiker T-shirts

R&g Expands Adventure Bars Range With New Bmw ApplicationsThe popular R&G Adventure Bar range is expanding further, with options for the 2022- BMW F850GS and 2020-BMW F900XR now available.

Made from durable thick steel tubing, the Adventure Bars give riders complete peace of mind their pride and joy is protected in the event of a drop or crash.

Dropping your motorcycle can be a very expensive mistake, but R&G Adventure Bars are designed to reduce the cost by protecting the engine, frame and fairings from damage should the worst happen. Made from highly durable and thick steel tubing, the bars are powder-coated to ensure a stylish and premium finish.R&g Expands Adventure Bars Range With New Bmw Applications

Owners of the 2022- BMW F850GS or 2020- F900XR will now be able to fully protect their machine thanks to the latest additions to the popular R&G Adventure Bars range. Available now in either a black or silver finish, the bars cost £174.99 (+VAT).

Further information can be found at RG-Racing.com, while you can also stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent.R&g Expands Adventure Bars Range With New Bmw Applications

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com
R&g Expands Adventure Bars Range With New Bmw Applications

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Previous article
OptiMate Cable Converter for Heated Clothing

RELATED ARTICLES

Search

Follow us on socials

Subscribe to our newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

spot_img
spot_img

Must Read

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Optimate Cable Converter For Heated Clothing

OptiMate Cable Converter for Heated Clothing

Frank Duggan - 0