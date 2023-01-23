R&g Expands Adventure Bars Range With New Bmw Applications

The popular R&G Adventure Bar range is expanding further, with options for the 2022- BMW F850GS and 2020-BMW F900XR now available.

Made from durable thick steel tubing, the Adventure Bars give riders complete peace of mind their pride and joy is protected in the event of a drop or crash.

Dropping your motorcycle can be a very expensive mistake, but R&G Adventure Bars are designed to reduce the cost by protecting the engine, frame and fairings from damage should the worst happen. Made from highly durable and thick steel tubing, the bars are powder-coated to ensure a stylish and premium finish.

Owners of the 2022- BMW F850GS or 2020- F900XR will now be able to fully protect their machine thanks to the latest additions to the popular R&G Adventure Bars range. Available now in either a black or silver finish, the bars cost £174.99 (+VAT).

Further information can be found at RG-Racing.com

For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent.

