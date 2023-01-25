Hjc Rpha 11 Sonic The Hedgehog – New & In Stock Now

RPHA 11 Sega Sonic the Hedgehog

The famous blue hedgehog is coming into stock at supersonic speed. Pick up one of these limited edition helmets and never again have to worry about evil Doctor Eggman or the Chaos Emeralds!

Question is… can your bike keep up?!

With the RPHA 11, HJC once again sets new standards for helmet performance. Many additional design innovations create an aerodynamically superior helmet with excellent ventilation, luxurious comfort and outstanding safety features. The RPHA 11 indisputably demonstrates why HJC remains #1 in the world.

CODE: R16SS

RRP: £549.99

FEATURES

Precision top-vent control

Aerodynamic top-vent

Forehead vent

Enlarged view point

Multi-point locking system

