AB&C Insurance Named As 2023 NI Motorcycle Plus Show Sponsor

The 2023 NI Motorcycle Plus Show, hosted by 360 Events, is proud to announce AB&C Insurance as the new headline sponsor for the upcoming February extravaganza.

This is a first for the long established, family-owned, local company, as they put their support behind the return of the weekend show at the Eikon Centre on February 4 and 5.

Planned as a curtain raiser for the start of the motorcycling season for the year ahead the show will attract fans of both on and off road competitions as well as bike enthusiasts across the country.

Attractions at this year’s show will include everything from trade stands with motorcycle and rider equipment and merchandise as well as talks with guest speakers, Q&As, meet and greets, vintage vehicles and much more.

Kenny Gardner of 360 Events said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming BSB Superstock Champion and North West 200 winner, Richard Cooper as well as multiple TT winner, and Ulster Grand Prix superstock lap record holder, Dean Harrison who will be over from England for the event, along with former World Grand Prix 250 winner, North West 200 and Daytona winner Jeremy McWilliams, and British Superbike Championship rider, Korie McGreavey who are also set to appear at the show.

“Former road racer turned commentator Gareth Keys has also been confirmed as the host and compere for the event who will be organising interviews, question and answer sessions and making sure all attendees know what is happening throughout the two days.”

Sponsor AB&C Insurance is a welcome addition to the show lineup with over 50 years of experience in the general insurance sector with decades serving insurance for motor and motorcycle customers.

AB&C Insurance associate director Amy Logan, believes the partnership with the NI Motorcycle show is highly complementary.

She said: “We are delighted to put our name to this remarkable event and look forward to being on site across the two days to speak to existing and hopefully new customers.

“We look forward to working closely with 360 Events to ensure the two days are maximised in every way possible and that those attending the Eikon Centre will have a fabulous day out.

“We have provided insurance products to the motor industry for years, but we very much want to concentrate on the motorcycle market and association with the show is a major part of our strategy in 2023.”

AB&C Insurance will also be on hand representing their five branches in Belfast, Lisburn, Banbridge, Lurgan and Dungannon throughout the weekend offering single and multi-bike policies, with breakdown, legal and key cover available. Staff will also be able to advise attendees on a range of other insurance services including home, commercial and travel insurance products, with quality insurers and highly competitive rates.

For young drivers, AB&C Insurance is renowned for its innovative telematics product, Lollybox, that helps to drive down the cost of insurance.

Speaking of the sponsorship Kenny added: “On behalf of the 360 Events team we are absolutely delighted to have AB&C Insurance on board this year. Many of our team have personal experience with the guys at AB&C over many years and for us it is a perfect fit.”

The Motorcycle Plus Show will take place at Eikon Centre in Lisburn on February 4-5, 2023.

All online bookings will be entered into a free raffle to win prizes such as a small motorbike, discounted ferry bookings and other prizes.

More details on the prizes will be confirmed but there are vouchers to the value of £1000, £300, £100, 4 ball golf voucher, and money off ferry travel vouchers to be had from Hursts, Crossan’s, Norman Watt Motorcycles, Edenmore Golf Club and Nutt Travel.

For tickets go to motorcycleplusshow.co.uk

