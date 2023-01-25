Touratech presents new Touring soft luggage range

With the completely new “Touring” series, Touratech is responding to the desire of many motorcycle travellers for a no-frills and highly functional soft luggage set.

This is an impressive luggage set featuring high-quality materials, excellent workmanship and practice-oriented detail solutions.

With a focus on functionality and maximum practical benefit, Touratech has developed the new “Touring” soft luggage range. The requirements of tour riders in their everyday travel life were at the centre of the conception.

Quality and functionality

The excellent workmanship and the high-quality Cordura® ensure that the products in the “Touring” range will be long-lasting travel companions. The material has a high-quality feel, and due to the water-repellent treatment a few drops of rain won‘t harm the contents. For rides in prolonged precipitation, there is an optional rain cover. Integrated almost invisibly into the design during the day, the luminous reflective applications provide a clear plus in safety in the dark. Robust and durable zips round off the high-quality features of the new Touring series.

Comprehensive range from front to rear

Currently, the new soft luggage range includes the Touring tank bag, specially designed for adventure bikes, which offers an enormous range of functions. Its smaller brother, the Touring MIDI tank bag, fits universally on virtually every motorcycle thanks to its compact shape. Specially designed for mounting on the auxiliary luggage racks of adventure bikes such as the BMW GS models or the Adventure range from KTM, the Touring tail rack bag offers easily accessible, additional storage space. Smaller items of equipment that need to be ready at hand can be stored in the pockets for the BMW R 1200 / 1250 GS crash bar extensions. Also exclusive to the big boxers are the Touring side bags for the frame triangle, which cleverly create additional storage space. GS riders wishing to accommodate even more equipment will find the Touring side bags on the luggage rack useful travel companions.

