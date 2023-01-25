Join KRT and dress for success in 2023

2023 testing for the Kawasaki Racing Team has begun and to signify a new start and a new challenge, the riders and staff of KRT have adopted a brand-new clothing style which will also be available from Kawasaki dealers.

Echoing the colour and graphic treatment of the 2023 Ninja ZX-10R in dealer showrooms, both Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes – plus the entire KRT factory superbike racing family – will sport predominantly black and lime green clothing, as expected, yet with the subtle details and design touches expected of a multiple World Championship winning team.

With garments created and styled for both male and female race fans, there are also some mini items for future champions to show mum, dad and the whole world who they support.

In terms of outer wear – and let’s face it, a little rain must fall sometimes – the water-resistant padded jacket features a detachable hood, zipped inner and outer pockets plus internal sleeve cuff. With taped seams, a horizontal quilted thermal lining, internal stretch cuffs and Kawasaki racing sponsor logo’s this jacket is a must have trackside at wet or cold race events.

Also water-resistant is the padded body warmer. Sharing the same taped seam technology with the padded jacket, it also features a quilted thermal lining, zipped pockets plus Kawasaki racing sponsor logo’s and is available – like all male cut clothing – in a range of sizes from S to 3XL.

No sport or leisure clothing range could be complete without a T shirt and, duly, the 2023 offering includes a short-sleeved crew neck T-shirt in Kawasaki WSBK team-colours resplendent in Kawasaki racing and sponsor logo’s and created from a single knit fabric with a 50/50 Cotton, Polyester mix.

Moving away from the male torso; there are two lower body clothing options available for men in 2023, a long leg Cargo style trouser and Bermuda shorts for those days when legs simply must be on display. Both styles have Zipped front pockets and feature Cargo style leg pockets plus flapped back pocket and sponsor logos. Again, these are available in male cut sizes from S to 3XL.

For women the zipped KRT sweatshirt is going to be one of the most in-demand items sharing its colour way and detailing with the male version but benefiting from a style and cut focused on the female form. And when the sun makes a welcome appearance, the rounded neck t-shirt is going to be essential wear created in an easy care 50/50 cotton and polyester mix. Like the female cut sweatshirt it is available for 2023 in a size range between S and XL.

Kids are future bikers, so they are not forgotten in the new KRT clothing range with a zipped sweatshirt available displaying a Ninja ZX-10R logo just like the adult apparel plus sponsor logos and the same attention to detail. A partner T shirt for kids is also available and both items are sized according to age in six possibilities from 2 years old to sub-teen 12-year-old fans.

Not forgetting the crowning glory, of course a uni-sex cap is part of the range featuring the KRT “River Mark” emblem plus primary sponsor Monster logo as well as a beanie plus practical and adaptable branded neck tube.

The Kawasaki Racing Team are dressing for success in 2023 and now you can join them and show your true colours with the new range of genuine Kawasaki race team clothing.

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk