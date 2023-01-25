Search
Discover the new ROOF 2023 BOXXER Range

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Discover The New Roof 2023 Boxxer RangeRenewing a myth is a bold and significant choice, but taking risks and be unexpected is a part of the ROOF DNA since its creation in 1993.

BOXXER, remarkable heir of the iconic BOXER V8 has the major goal to perpetuate the great success of this model with strong character and innovative using.

A high-quality fiberglass shell and a light and ventilated fabric sublimate the clever and patented technologies: reversible lip seal, chinbar automatic locking and sequential unlocking with one hand, high-end comfort and Silent Lining, active and passive defog

The  adaptability  and  customization  of  the comfort are ensured by cheek pads of different thicknesses available as accessories, but also by a clever and innovative system of additional foams in the lateral pockets inside the inner lining.

  • Double certification Jet & Full face
  • Composite fiberglass
  • Automatic locking of the chinbar. Sequential unlocking with one hand.
  • Silicon sealing joint with reversible Active & passive defog.
  • Silent Lining Adjustable cheek pads and inner lining. Fabric treated antibacterial and Quick Drying.
  • 4 points chinstrap to increase
  • Optimized aerodynamics in Jet Venturi airvents.
  • Lightweight of 1600

For more Roof Helmet news check out our dedicated page Roof Helmet News

or head to the official Roof Helmets website roof.fr

Join KRT and dress for success in 2023

