Discover the new ROOF 2023 BOXXER Range

Renewing a myth is a bold and significant choice, but taking risks and be unexpected is a part of the ROOF DNA since its creation in 1993.

BOXXER, remarkable heir of the iconic BOXER V8 has the major goal to perpetuate the great success of this model with strong character and innovative using.

A high-quality fiberglass shell and a light and ventilated fabric sublimate the clever and patented technologies: reversible lip seal, chinbar automatic locking and sequential unlocking with one hand, high-end comfort and Silent Lining, active and passive defog…

The adaptability and customization of the comfort are ensured by cheek pads of different thicknesses available as accessories, but also by a clever and innovative system of additional foams in the lateral pockets inside the inner lining.

Double certification Jet & Full face

Composite fiberglass

Automatic locking of the chinbar. Sequential unlocking with one hand.

Silicon sealing joint with reversible Active & passive defog.

Silent Lining Adjustable cheek pads and inner lining. Fabric treated antibacterial and Quick Drying.

4 points chinstrap to increase

Optimized aerodynamics in Jet Venturi airvents.

Lightweight of 1600

