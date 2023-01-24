Triumph Motorcycles launches collaboration with Alpinestars®

Triumph Motorcycles X Alpinestars® Technical Footwear Collection

Triumph Motorcycles is proud to collaborate with the market leaders in rider footwear for 2023. The collection consists of 6 pairs of boots:

TRIUMPH X ALPINESTARS® – TOUCAN GORE-TEX® BOOT

A technical and durable touring boot brimming with intelligent design features, the Alpinestars Toucan Gore-Tex Boots are ideally suited to long days in the saddle. With 100% weatherproofing provided by a GTX liner, integrated protection systems and superb comfort and flexibility features, the Toucan Boots are indispensable for rugged roads. The Toucan’s unique buckle design is pulled straight from Alpinestars dirt boots and helps to shed dirt and mud while maintaining a low profile to minimize the likelihood of damage to the buckle or your bike.

TRIUMPH X ALPINESTARS® – COROZAL DRYSTAR® BOOT

A premium, multi-material adventure touring boot, the Corozal Adventure is packed with class-leading protective features, such as an advanced polymer shin-plate and innovative lateral ankle protection with supporting biomechanical link between the upper boot and lower foot structure. Every component on this boot is designed for weight-saving and performance regardless of the weather or terrain, from the integrated DRYSTAR® breathable membrane to its advanced microfibre and suede chassis.

TRIUMPH X ALPINESTARS® – BELIZE DRYSTAR® BOOT

A sports touring boot that incorporates Alpinestars DRYSTAR® waterproof membrane under its leather and advanced microfibre chassis, the Belize Boot is designed to offer flexibility and comfort on the toughest of trails. Featuring a new lateral ankle closure and an innovative flexi-blade system, the lowcut boot features Alpinestars exclusive vulcanised rubber for grip and control on the bike’s footpegs.

TRIUMPH X ALPINESTARS® – SMX-6 V2 PERFORMANCE RIDING BOOT

A track and street performance riding boot which incorporates a newly designed upper for flexibility, the SMX-6 V2 is superbly anatomically profiled, packed with innovative features and has the latest advancements in Alpinestars’ performance footwear design and development. Every component on the CE certified SMX-6 V2 has been carefully designed to give riders a crucial performance edge in the form of protection innovations, improved ergonomics and comfort features.

TRIUMPH X ALPINESTARS® – FASTER-3 RIDEKNIT SHOE

Featuring new performance innovations adapted from decades of R&D experience in the highest level of motorsports, the Faster-3 Shoe utilises a seamless knitted construction to create a riding shoe that is extremely lightweight and breathable, also boasting class-leading protective features, both inside and outside.

TRIUMPH X ALPINESTARS® – J-6 WATERPROOF RIDING SHOE

A riding shoe that looks like a sneaker, the J-6 Waterproof Shoe has all the safety features of a motorcycle boot. Constructed from a luxurious and high quality leather, the shoe has a waterproof membrane and an advanced rubber sole for maximum durability and grip. It is also equipped with inner ankle and heel protection to provide cushioning and impact absorption. CE-approved, this shoe is perfect on the bike and for everyday use.

The collection is now available to shop online and in dealerships.

