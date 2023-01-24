R&g Set To Return As A Supporting Partner To Motoamerica!

After three highly successful seasons as a Supporting Partner to the growing MotoAmerica series, Hampshire-based crash protection specialist R&G is excited to confirm it will be returning for 2023.

The 2022 MotoAmerica series proved one of the most nail-biting motorcycling championships of the year, with just one point separating eventual champion Jake Gagne and rival Danilo Petrucci going into the final round. Since its launch in 2014, the high-octane series has continued to go from strength to strength, with 2023 set to see the return of five-time Champion Cameron Beaubier.

Hampshire-based R&G is proud to be returning as an official Supporting Partner to the series for a fourth consecutive season. The partnership ensures that the R&G brand is prominently promoted to Stateside fans through the series’ messaging, trackside branding and social media.

Alongside supporting the series directly, R&G also supports a number of riders and teams throughout the paddock, most notably the 2022 Supersport Champions Vision Wheel M4 ECstar Suzuki, who field riders across the Superbike and Superstock classes.



R&G Managing Director Simon Hughes said, “2022 was an incredible season in the MotoAmerica class and to come down to the final race is a testament to the riders and series. We have loved watching the action unfold and are proud to be able to return for a fourth consecutive year. We can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store!

“Having R&G back on board with MotoAmerica is fantastic,” said MotoAmerica Director of Sponsorship, Lance Bryson. “The quality that goes into R&G products is the reason you see motorcycles up and down our paddock using them; so the partnership makes perfect sense. The 2023 MotoAmerica season promises to be our best yet, with seven different race classes and we’re pumped to have R&G be a part of it all again. If you can’t attend the race action in person, then the next best thing is watching it on Live+, https://www.motoamerica.com/live/”

