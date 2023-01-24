Airoh: Mathisse, The Masterpiece Helmet For The Road Motorcycling Segment

Mathisse is back on stage, the masterpiece that since 2002 has been able to tell the values of AIROH: innovation, design and quality.

This iconic helmet has made versatility its strong point, having three different adjustable configurations according to the driving conditions. The innovative chin guard rotation system also allows the easy and quick passage from one setting to another, with a simple wave of the hand.

Considered one of the AIROH masterpieces, the Mathisse helmet stands out for its lines, which draw a unique and captivating style. The first version, dates back to 2002, was an absolute success thanks to its pioneering composition. When products are well designed from the earliest times, it is right to keep them and adapt them to changing tastes and needs, and so in 2021 Mathisse has assumed its current and innovative shape, completed with technologically advanced systems and able to look boldly to the future.

A helmet with a multifaceted soul.

Versatility is undoubtedly the real strength of the Mathisse helmet, which can be worn in three different configurations to adapt to different driving and climatic conditions. The design was designed to allow the rider to easily and quickly change the configuration of the helmet with a simple wave of the hand: the innovative chin guard can rotate 180 degrees, a mechanism independent from that of the visor, stopping at the rear part of the shell, allowing the helmet to be more aerodynamic without neglecting elegance. In this way, Mathisse can be worn in different driving and climatic conditions, adapting to both urban use and touring. The rider can change the setting of the helmet at will, wearing it as a full-face helmet, so with the chin guard closed, as a “jet” with the chin guard opened, or in the third configuration without the visor, to underline a vintage-chic look.

The quality of the details of the made in Italy helmet.

The AIROH Mathisse is the ideal ally to accompany the rider along every route, guaranteeing maximum visibility thanks to a wide range of integrated elements: to protect from sunlight, the helmet is equipped with the Sun Screen Visor, while the Pinlock lens, already applied to the product, prevents fogging. Furthermore, the visor can be positioned in anti-fog mode, which allows the recirculation of air, in addition it is entirely covered with anti-scratch protection, also available in different colors, spare part able to customize the product in consideration of different tastes and needs.

Ideal for touring enthusiasts, Mathisse is Bluetooth Ready and it has also the Stop Wind included, to limit air infiltration and to protect against the cold. Thanks to perfect balance and optimal weight distribution, the Mathisse helmet guarantees comfort even on the longest journeys. Furthermore, by rotating the chin guard 180 degrees, the helmet takes on a perfectly aerodynamic and balanced shape, thus guaranteeing perfect balance even when the helmet is open emphasizing the pleasure of riding.

Mathisse has removable and washable inner lining, made of hypoallergenic fabric and pleasant in contact with the skin.

Last, but certainly not least, the double P/J homologation with which Mathisse is equipped guarantees the user maximum safety in whatever declination the helmet is used.

AIROH MATHISSE – DATA SHEET:

Material: HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic)

Ventilation: Top vent, rear extractor, chin vents

Retention system: Micrometric system

Interior: washable and hypoallergenic

Weight: 1675g ±50g

Shell sizes: 1st shell: XS (53-54 cm), S (55-56 cm), M (57-58 cm) 2nd shell: L (59-60 cm), XL (61-62 cm), XXL (63 cm)



Recommended retail price: starting at 349,99 euro.

Hashtag: #AirohHelmet

For information: https://www.airoh.com/