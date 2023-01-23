Highly Anticipated Street Triple 765 Range to Tour Triumph’s UK Dealerships

The new Street Triple 765 R and RS will be on display in Triumph dealerships between 25th January and 19th March 2023.

The new Street Triple 765 display from Triumph Motorcycles begins a nationwide dealership tour this week, in advance of the official release in dealerships in mid-March. Stopping for just a couple of days at each dealership, the Street Triple 765 Showcase gives customers the chance to see both the Street Triple 765 R and RS up close.

The RS will be displayed on a special tilted stand for knee-down photo opportunities worthy of Augusto Fernandez.

Dealers will be on hand to answer questions about what is one of the most eagerly anticipated bikes of the year, and customers can familiarise themselves with the enhanced ergonomics of the most powerful and poised Street Triple 765 line-up ever.

Devron Boulton, General Manager of Triumph GB said “We’ve seen huge interest in the new bikes. Indeed, the Street Triple 765 Moto2TM Edition has already completely sold out in the UK, so if you are interested in the new Street Triple range, we would encourage you to head down to your participating dealership and place a deposit to secure one of the first R or RS models in the country. The Street Triple Showcase is a chance to view our new Street Triple 765 range in the flesh before its official release to dealerships, and who doesn’t want to snap a selfie as you hit the perfect apex.”

Major updates to the Street Triple R make this the new definitive streetfighter, while a new Street Triple RS sets a whole new benchmark for performance naked sports.

Developed from the Moto2™ race engine programme resulting in a significant step up in performance, the R model has increased power, torque and performance making it a great introductory model to the collection with its competitive price point, while still delivering 120PS in its significantly upgraded triple engine. The RS model boasts an improved chassis and highest ever specification Brembo Stylema brakes as well as an additional track riding mode and category-leading peak power of 130PS making it the most powerful Street Triple to date, with the updated ergonomics and features to match.

Prices start at £9,595 for the R, just £100 more than the previous model, and £11,295 for the RS.

The bikes will be visiting the dealerships on the following dates:

For more information about the range, visit: STREET TRIPLE 765 | For the Ride (triumphmotorcycles.co.uk)

