Pioneering Promotions: Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches 2023 ‘Your Deals’

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2023 promotions start the year strongly.

Husqvarna Motorcycles leads the charge into 2023 with YOUR DEALS promotions on our unmistakable and immersive Naked machines and the world championship winning Enduro range.

Naked Range

Available on the contemporary café racer, the VITPILEN 401, as well as the rugged pairing of the SVARTPILEN 125 and SVARTPILEN 401, YOUR DEAL promotional finance rates can be tailored to suit each individual’s circumstances and range from a reduced rate of 3.9% APR on a Purchase Plan (PP), or 4.9% APR Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) through Santander Consumer Finance.

Enduro Range

Pioneering Enduro riders also benefit from the 2023 YOUR DEALS promotion, with all new 2023 Enduro models available with a Technical Accessories and Apparel voucher to the value of £1,000. Riders can choose to spend this voucher on some riding kit from the stunning functional range, add to their two-stroke TE or four stroke FE machine with a wide array of Technical Accessories available or take this as a chance to fill the garage with consumables to enable to rider to continue to pioneer.

For more information on current Husqvarna Motorcycles YOUR DEALS, head here. For more information on the Husqvarna Motorcycles model range, click here.

Santander Finance promotional offers are valid until 31.03.23 while stocks last, at participating dealers. All Technical Accessories promotional offers are valid while stocks last. Full terms and conditions available at HusqvarnaMotorcycles.com. Finance subject to status. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required.

