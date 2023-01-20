Vinales joins Wojcik Racing Team’s EWC victory push

Wójcik Racing Team has added another “world-class” rider to its FIM Endurance World Championship line-up with the signing of Isaac Viñales.

Catalunya-born Viñales, the cousin of MotoGP racer Maverick Viñales, joins the Polish squad’s #77 Formula EWC entry alongside new team-mates Mathieu Gines from France and South Africa-born Sheridan Morais.

A four-time podium finisher in Moto3, Viñales, who also scored five FIM World Supersport Championship podiums in the past, made his EWC debut in the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2018. He then impressed on two outings for Team Moto Ain in last year’s championship.

Team Manager Sławomir Kubzdyl said: “Isaac is another world-class rider joining the Wójcik Racing Team. We know him well, having watched him battle in world championships for years. He was one of the frontrunners in the World Supersport Championship when we made our debut in 2020 and we’ve been thinking about joining forces in FIM EWC ever since. Once we started our talks, things went very smoothly and after inviting Isaac to try our bike and meet the team in Cartagena, we both decided to sign the 2023 contract at the track. We have the same goal and want to fight at the front in FIM EWC.”

Wójcik Racing Team completed the 2022 EWC season with second place in the Bol d’Or 24-hour race last September, a result that helped to secure fifth position in the final FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams.

“I’m really happy to be joining Wójcik Racing Team,” said Viñales. “It’s a very good team and we can achieve a lot together. I really like the family atmosphere here, which is very important in endurance racing. After our first two days together, I can see that we have a good bike and we know how to make it even better. It’s difficult to talk about goals in endurance racing as everything can happen but we’ll give it our all and want to fight for top positions.”

Wójcik Racing Team will announce a fourth rider for its #77 Yamaha in due course.

Quick quartet confirmed for Wójcik Racing Team’s EWC Superstock challenge

As well as confirming Mathieu Gines, Sheridan Morais and Isaac Viñales for its Formula EWC attack, Wójcik Racing Team has also announced a four-strong Superstock line-up consisting of Polish riders Kamil Krzemień and Marek Szkopek, Briton Danny Webb and Italian Kevin Manfred, who claimed two Superstock pole positions for Wójcik Racing Team in 2022.

