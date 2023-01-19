Get Ready To Race For Less: KTM Launches 2023 Powerdeals

The gate has dropped on KTM’S 2023 power deals, allowing riders to get READY TO RACE for less.

With a Dakar race victory already achieved within the first two weeks of the year, KTM continues to power into 2023 with attractive new POWER DEALS across the 2023 range, to include multiple STREET models and the complete ENDURO range.

STREET RANGE

The road-going, but race inspired, pairing of the RC 125 and RC 390 are joined on the POWER DEALS grid by the naked 125 DUKE, the 390 DUKE Corner Rocket and the exceptionally versatile 390 ADVENTURE. All five models have qualified for a reduced rate of 3.9% APR on Purchase Plan (PP) or 4.9% APR Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) through KTM FINANCE.

Reintroduced for 2023, the reinvigorated 790 DUKE and 790 ADVENTURE also join their smaller stablemates on the same promotional finance rate when purchased new through KTM FINANCE.

Every model from the 1290 platform purchased new and financed through KTM FINANCE are eligible for an additional year of warranty, increasing the manufacturer warranty to a total of three years, offering LC8 fans extra piece of mind. Qualifying models include both iterations of THE BEAST – the 1290 SUPER DUKE R and EVO models, the sports-touring and continent shrinking 1290 SUPER DUKE GT and the adventure-travel monsters, the 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and R.

ENDURO RANGE

Offroad riders aren’t left in the cold, either, and also benefit from new POWER DEALS with all new 2023 KTM EXC models available with a parts, garments and accessories voucher (PG&A) to the value of £1,000. This allows for ENDURO riders to upgrade their riding kit from the extensive KTM POWERWEAR range, spec up their EXC with KTM POWERPARTS or simply stock up on essential race renewables.

For more information on KTM POWER DEALS, click here. See full list of POWER DEALS below.

For more information on the KTM model range, click here.

KTM Finance promotional offers are valid until 31.03.23 while stocks last, at participating dealers. All parts, garments and accessories (PG&A) promotional offers are valid while stocks last. Full terms and conditions available at KTM.com. Finance subject to status. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required.

