BMW Motorrad achieves the best sales result in the company’s history

BMW Motorrad achieved the highest sales in its corporate history with 202,895 motorcycles and scooters handed over to customers, which is an increase of +4.4 % compared to the previous year. BMW Motorrad remains in first place in the global premium motorcycle and scooter segment.

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to our customers worldwide for the great trust they have placed in us again in 2022. The record result in 2022 clearly proves that our attractive product range and our brand are very popular with customers. I look forward to our centenary year in 2023 with great joy and confidence.”

Stable sales in Europe.

Germany remains the largest single market for BMW Motorrad in 2022 with 24,129 motorcycles and scooters sold. With a record number of 21,223 vehicles handed over to customers and thus an increase of 6.7 % compared to the previous year, France, among other countries, ensured a satisfying pan-European result for BMW Motorrad.

China, India, Brazil and the USA have a significant share in the success.

In other regions, several countries ended 2022 with a record year. In Asia (46,332 units / +7.4 %), both China (15,404 units / +7.7 %) and India (7,282 units / +40.3 %) achieved their best results to date. Growth was also driven in North America (20,295 units +11 %) by records from the USA (17,690 units +10.4 %). BMW Motorrad’s record year was also driven by the Latin American markets (25,480 units / +17.2 %). BMW Motorrad’s record year was also driven by the Latin American markets (25,480 units / +17.2 %). Brazil was the front-runner selling a record 13,051 vehicles, which represents an increase of 17 % compared to the previous year.

R 1250 GS and GS Adventure are the driving forces once again.

The R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure boxer models achieved strong sales figures in 2022 again. With a combined total of almost 60,000 units, the two Adventure models made a significant contribution to the successful overall result achieved by BMW Motorrad.

Sports 4-cylinder models in the fast lane.

The sports 4-cylinder models were also sold very successfully. The S 1000 RR in particular underpinned its top position in the sports segment. Over 10,000 customers opted for this racetrack rocket alone in 2022. Together with the S 1000 R and the S 1000 XR as well as the exclusive M 1000 RR, almost 23,500 units equipped with the powerful 4-cylinder engine were delivered to customers worldwide.

Strong performance in the segment up to 500cc.

The single-cylinder G 310 R and G 310 GS models enjoyed unbroken popularity in 2022. With over 24,000 motorcycles sold worldwide, these two agile all-rounders are a permanent fixture in the BMW Motorrad portfolio and contributed to the overall success in 2022.

Urban mobility is becoming electric.

With almost 5,000 units already sold in the year of its market launch, the innovative e-scooter CE 04 sent out a clear signal. The message is clear: The future of urban mobility is electric.

Looking ahead at 2023.

In 2023, BMW Motorrad celebrates its 100th anniversary. Stephan Reiff, Head of Sales and Brand, states: “Our customers and fans can look forward to some surprises in 2023 on the occasion of our 100th anniversary. Great events such as the BMW Motorrad Days in summer, great new products like the M 1000 R and some new model world premieres will make this year a very special one offering many highlights. A great setting for our goal of making 2023 another successful year for BMW Motorrad and underpinning our leading position in the premium segment.”

