Motorex Officially Partners With Fantic Motor

Another leading motorcycle manufacturer has chosen MOTOREX to be its official lubricant partner.

From January 1st, 2023, all Fantic Motor production and official racing motorcycles will be first filled with MOTOREX products.

Fantic Motor now relies exclusively on engine and transmission oils from Langenthal for its complete model range and all racing activities. In addition, the iconic Italian brand will recommend the high-quality products from the extensive MOTOREX MOTO LINE product range to its customers, for all maintenance and care usage. The new partnership benefits from the extremely diverse range of lubricants offered by the Swiss specialists. With production two-stroke and four-stroke bikes, road motorcycles, motocross, and rally bikes, as well as racing teams in motocross, enduro, and Moto2 world championships, Fantic and its official race teams will place a wide variety of demands on the oils.

EDI FISCHER, CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF MOTOREX

“Based on a strong tradition, Fantic is one of the fastest growing brands today and has always been characterised by a spirit of innovation and passion – just like MOTOREX. Together we want to write a success story and are very excited about this new partnership.”

RONALD KABELLA, DIRECTOR POWERSPORTS OF MOTOREX

“Fantic is another interesting partner joining the large MOTOREX family. With its roots in enduro sport, trials and motocross, the brand is an excellent fit for MOTOREX, as are its ambitious plans to expand the product range. We are looking forward to the cooperation and to contributing our experience and know-how gained from more than 100 years of MOTOREX history.”

Fantic, now based in Santa Maria di Sala in the Veneto region of northern Italy, was founded in 1968 and quickly enjoyed great sales success with small, smartly designed machines. Their scrambler look inspired many customers to go off-road and Fantic soon introduced its first enduro motorcycle. In 1974, the first “real” racing bike was produced – the 125cc Fantic CR. The bikes, which at that time still came from Lombardy, proved their abilities in countless enduro competitions. Then, in the mid-1980s, Fantic’s great era in trials sport began. The brand won three world championship titles as well as the legendary Scottish Six Days Trial seven times and rose to become the world market leader in trials motorcycles.

Today, the manufacturer is represented in the MX2 motocross class with the Fantic Factory Team Maddii. The Fantic Factory Team E50 Racing competes in the Enduro World Championship in the E1 and E3 classes, among others. The brand was already represented together with MOTOREX in the Dakar Moto Rally, which has just ended. Among others, Dakar veteran Franco Picco, at 66 the oldest participant in the 2023 edition, successfully crossed the Arabian desert on a rally machine based on the Fantic XEF 450 Factory. In road racing, Fantic will start with a team in the Moto2 World Championship in 2023.

KNOWLEDGE TRANSFER FROM MOTORSPORT: MOTOREX WITH A SUCCESSFUL MOTORSPORT HISTORY AND MORE THAN 140 WM TITLES TO DATE

MOTOREX is one of the most successful brands in international motorsport. Together with its partners, the company has won more than 140 world championship titles in various categories – from motocross, supercross, enduro and rally raid to road racing disciplines such as MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 as well as the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) and the IDM. Regardless of the category, the experts at MOTOREX develop innovative high-performance lubricants for top performance and maximum reliability in their in-house laboratory in Langenthal. Traditionally, the transfer of knowledge from motorsport directly benefits MOTOREX’s products.

