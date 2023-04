The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports can confirm the cancellation of the 2023 Kazakhstan GP. Ongoing homologation works at the circuit, paired with current global operational challenges, have obliged the cancellation of the 2023 event.

MotoGP™ looks forward to visiting Sokol International Racetrack in 2024 to welcome a new region to the calendar.

The event will not be replaced in 2023.

