Ace Cafe New Hope – Grand Opening

Ace Cafe London is excited to announce the Grand Opening in the USA of Ace Cafe New Hope on Sunday 12th May!

Surrounded by some great roads, New Hope, PA, USA is located by the Delaware river along the route of the Old York Road, the former main highway between Philadelphia and New York City and, in keeping with the Ace heritage and tradition of being a home and destination for all who share a passion for speed, thrills and rock n’ roll, Ace Cafe New Hope will soon be hosting ride-ins, drive-ins, ride-outs and drive-outs, along with a host of meets, gigs and special events

See you at the Ace!

Ace Cafe New Hope

15 Market Place

New Hope

PA 18938

USA

Listen, revel and be immersed in a mix of the best rock and roll and rockabilly, blended with the London sub-culture sounds, broadcasting 24/7 on online radio and social media.