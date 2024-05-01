Bennetts Bsb Teams Impress At Sun-drenched Oulton Park Test

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship teams enjoyed a productive day of testing at Oulton Park, with riders taking full advantage of the glorious sunshine to fine-tune their machines ahead of the upcoming races at the Cheshire circuit.

Glenn Irwin (Ducati – Hager PBM Ducati) topped the combined classification with a blistering lap of 1:34.050, edging out the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing duo of Kyle Ryde and Ryan Vickers. Ryde’s best effort of 1:34.188 was good enough for second overall, while Vickers completed the top three with a 1:34.249.

Ryde also showcased his consistency, setting the pace in the morning session with a 1:34.570, underlining his potential as a title contender this season.

Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) and Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) rounded out the top five, with Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki), Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad), and Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) in close pursuit.

Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) completed the top ten, just ahead of Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) and Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda), who finished 11th and 12th, respectively.

Further down the order, several riders made notable improvements between the two sessions. Billy McConnell (C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing) climbed from 10th in the morning to 17th overall, while Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) jumped from 25th to 18th.

In the Pathway class, Alex Olsen (Cumins by Team IWR Honda) led the way, with Lewis Rollo (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) and Jaimie van Sikkelerus (TAG Honda) completing the top three.

With the sun-drenched circuit providing ideal conditions, riders were able to push their limits and gain a better understanding of their machines’ performance ahead of what promises to be a thrilling round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.