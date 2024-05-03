Darwin Secures FIM Motocross World Championship In Australian Exclusive

Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that after a 24-year absence, the FIM Motocross World Championship will make a spectacular return to Australia in 2025 after a landmark agreement with the Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC), strongly supported by the Northern Territory Government to erect this project.

The Australian-exclusive deal, including Motorcycling Australia and NTMEC as key partners, will see the MXGP round held in Darwin in September 2025 until 2029, with an option to extend the collaboration beyond the initial five-year term.

This event is set to highlight the Northern Territory’s extraordinary natural beauty globally and build on the ‘Top End’s’ already enviable reputation as an international tourist mecca.

This new round will be held on a purpose-built track at the Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex in Darwin and broadcast to more than 100 countries including national channel STAN . Construction will begin soon at the multi-purpose Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex. An exciting MXGP track will be located to ensure amazing spectator areas to see the heroes of world motocross work their magic.

The MXGP of Australia will feature the established MXGP and MX2 classes as well as the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship.

The Australian round of the FIM Motocross World Championship was previously held at Broadford in Victoria in 2000 and 2001. With a rich vein of talent coming through the ProMX national ranks in Australia, the MXGP round in Darwin will provide an opportunity for local stars to take part in the world’s premier motocross championship – just like their predecessors did in 2000 and 2001.

The full 2025 MXGP world championship calendar will be announced later this year, including when exactly the world’s best motocross riders will be ripping it up in Darwin.

Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo: “We are really excited to bring the MXGP to Australia and to Darwin, which marks a triumphant return to this vibrant country. The anticipation among Australian fans to get their Grand Prix is unparalleled, as they have been waiting and vocals about a round in their homeland for many years now. Additionally, hosting the event in Australia not only solidifies its status as a major player in the global motocross scene but also highlights our commitment to showcasing this thrilling sport to fans worldwide and extending the overseas rounds. We look forward to witnessing the immense enthusiasm and support from both local and international fans as Australia will becomes part of the MXGP Calendar from 2025 onwards”

Northern Territory Major Events Company CEO Suzana Bishop said: “This is big. The MXGP is an incredibly popular and high-profile major sporting event and to be able to host it here in the Territory is a real coup.Not only are tens of thousands of Australian fans expected to attend the inaugural Darwin round, but a huge contingent of international visitors will also make the journey as the city becomes the epicentre of world motocross. This high-profile international event of the calibre of MXGP will not only assist to highlight the Northern Territory’s extraordinary natural beauty globally – the iconic Uluru at the top of the list – but also build on the ‘Top End’s’ already enviable reputation as an international tourist mecca and a great place to call home,”

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle said: “Motorcycling Australia is delighted to see the FIM Motocross World Championship make its long-awaited return Down Under. Motocross racing at the highest level is electrifying, and I can’t wait to see the world’s best riders battling it out with Australia’s emerging ProMX stars in Darwin. It will be fast and furious from start to finish, with local and international fans in for an absolute treat. I’d like to congratulate the Northern Territory Government’s Northern Territory Major Events Company and Infront Moto Racing on forming this new partnership, with Motorcycling Australia be providing all the support it can to make the MXGP round in Darwin a resounding success.”

For all the latest on the FIM Motocross World Championship and the upcoming Australian round, visit www.mxgp.com.