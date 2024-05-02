Motorcycle Jacket VS Knox Armoured Shirt

Knox has launched a major new campaign putting the traditional motorcycle jacket head-to-head with a Knox armoured shirt.

Quote from Aaron Travell, Marketing Director.

“Knox has been making armoured shirts since the early 1990’s, but over the last few years, we have taken some huge steps forward in their development.

The result is that we now achieve comparable or better CE approval classifications than traditional motorcycle jackets but with all the extra benefits of a lightweight flexible armoured shirt.

This has resulted in massive growth in the sale and distribution of our shirts worldwide.

Our latest campaign aims to reach even more riders by highlighting all the major benefits of Knox armoured shirts in comparison to traditional motorcycle clothing in an entertaining way.

It was a great campaign to work on, and whilst we aimed to present it with some light humour, we’re serious about the message which we are confident will resonate with riders, bumping up against the limitations of their existing motorcycle clothing.”

For more Knox News check out our new dedicated page Knox News



or head to the official Planet Knox website planet-knox.com