Thursday, May 2, 2024
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride '24
Motorcycle Jacket VS Knox Armoured Shirt

Industry NewsApparelKnox
Motorcycle Jacket vs Knox Armoured ShirtKnox has launched a major new campaign putting the traditional motorcycle jacket head-to-head with a Knox armoured shirt.

Quote from Aaron Travell, Marketing Director.
“Knox has been making armoured shirts since the early 1990’s, but over the last few years, we have taken some huge steps forward in their development.

The result is that we now achieve comparable or better CE approval classifications than traditional motorcycle jackets but with all the extra benefits of a lightweight flexible armoured shirt.

This has resulted in massive growth in the sale and distribution of our shirts worldwide.

Our latest campaign aims to reach even more riders by highlighting all the major benefits of Knox armoured shirts in comparison to traditional motorcycle clothing in an entertaining way.

It was a great campaign to work on, and whilst we aimed to present it with some light humour, we’re serious about the message which we are confident will resonate with riders, bumping up against the limitations of their existing motorcycle clothing.”Motorcycle Jacket vs Knox Armoured Shirt

For more Knox News check out our new dedicated page Knox News

or head to the official Planet Knox website planet-knox.com

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

