The Best Get Better As GASGAS Reveals 2025 Trial Line-up

Still red, still awesome, and still so much fun to ride. The 2025 line-up of GASGAS trial bikes is officially here! Updated with better and stronger components, all six models across the TXT GP and TXT RACING ranges are designed to deliver unrivalled fun and performance in equal measure. And that’s exactly what they do…

2025 line-up of GASGAS trial bikes break cover

All six models enhanced with new components

See them in person at the 2024 Scottish Six Days Trial!

Besides our awesome TXT RACING 125, all 2025 bikes benefit from a new cylinder head to ensure improved cooling. What is super fresh is the fact that we’ve made sure you’re still able to swap the cylinder head insert for one from our Technical Accessories range, allowing you to customize and boost power even more.

For 2025, all bikes feature revised transmissions for improved shifting and reliability. What’s more, our TXT RACING models now feature the same gear lever as found on our TXT GP bikes for added strength and smoother shifts. And the upgrades to our TXT RACING range don’t stop there! The bikes are now equipped with the same wavey GALFER disks as found on our TXT GP models, so you’ll absolutely love the heightened level of braking control as you work your way through every section. These disks meet the regulations of the highest FIM race series, ensuring no change is needed.

Exclusive to the TXT GP bikes are slightly reworked hubs for even better strength, which in parallel results in a weight reduction in the front. The lighter hubs are just as strong as before, still anodized in black, and finished with two GASGAS laser etched logos. Also, TXT GP models look the business with the latest GASGAS Factory Racing inspired graphics.

Even though each bike in our 2025 line-up is built to perform at the highest level of trial, that doesn’t mean they can’t be ridden for fun by those who simply want to enjoy time with their buddies at the weekends, or taken into the mountains for a spot of trial hiking. And by being so easy to ride, maintain, and customize, it’s pretty clear why GASGAS trial bikes are loved by so many enthusiasts around the world.

Are you heading to the iconic SSDT this year? If so, then we’ll have two of our 2025 models on display so you may well be one of the first people in the world to see them in person. Pretty cool, right? Find out more about our presence at the iconic event, right here.

All six bikes will be available from GASGAS dealerships worldwide by end of May 2024. But if you can’t wait until then, contact your local authorized GASGAS dealer for further details on pricing and availability.

For everything trial, head to the GASGAS website to discover all there is to know about the awesome 2025 models and while you’re there, check out our latest trial Technical Accessories to spice up your ride and our Apparel, which is hands down the best trial clothing out there.

To highlight all the technical details and list what’s new for 2025, here’s a handy rundown of the components you’ll find on each model…

Technical Highlights – TXT GP 250/300

New cylinder head improves cooling and allows for optional inserts to be installed

New CNC-machined hubs are 40g lighter in the front and just as strong

New GASGAS Factory Racing replica graphics applied to all red, ergonomic bodywork

Revised 6-speed transmission for improved shifting and durability

GALFER brake disks front and rear (FIM approved)

AKRAPOVIC exhaust pipe boosts power and is low in weight

TECH TJ3 shock absorber is fully adjustable and offers consistent damping

TECH front fork with 174.5mm of travel and a KASHIMA coating for enhanced sensitivity

Lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts with aluminum front hangars

NEKEN handlebars and RENTHAL grips

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes

CNC-machined, black anodized aluminum triple clamps

MICHELIN Trial X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction

Technical Highlights – TXT RACING 125/250/280/300