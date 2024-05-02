MXGP Castilla La Mancha Completes Calendar – MXoEN and YZ bLU cRU Update

Infront Moto Racing is delighted to unveil the Spanish venue of Cózar, as the host for the thrilling final round of the 2024 MXGP series, making it the third Spanish stop of the season.

The MXGP of Castilla La Mancha will take place on the 28th and 29th September.

This event highlights the growing passion in Spain for motocross and provides an exciting new home GP for our defending World Champion and current red plate holder, Jorge Prado.

The MXGP of Castilla La Mancha promises to deliver exhilarating action as it brings the season to a close. Additionally, it will serve as the ultimate showdown for the European support classes; EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX250.

Riders will face a challenging and diverse track featuring spectacular jumps and tight corners, pushing them to their limits in pursuit of the final podium of 2024. Nestled in the natural surroundings renowned as the land of Don Quixote, the venue offers a picturesque backdrop.

The MXGP of Castilla La Mancha also aims to promote development and forge connections between the sport and the region of Castilla de la Mancha. This project represents a significant stride towards linking the region with the global motocross community for many years to come.

Castilla – La Mancha was declared last December in Toledo as the European Region of Sport for the year 2024. In this context, the association of sports clubs of Tierras del Quixote and the Castilian-Manchegan motorcycle federation have collaborated and worked together to ensure that the region enjoys the best of motocross worldwide.

MOTOCROSS OF EUROPEAN NATIONS (MXoEN)

Further to this announcement, the Motocross of European Nations (MXoEN) that is set to be held at the TCS Racing Park near the Romanian capital Bucharest, will be pushed a week later to the 22nd of September 2024. The MXoEN and WMXoEN come back after 2 years and will be a celebration of many European riders who will race together and in teams to lift the MXoEN and WMXoEN trophies.

YZ bLU cRU FIM EUROPE CUP SuperFinale

2024 has already been another record-breaking year for the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, with more than 750 riders aged between eight and 16 years signing up to race either a YZ65, a YZ85 or a YZ125 in 25 countries throughout Europe. Every rider is competing for a place on the start gate at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which again runs alongside the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and will take place at Matterley Basin in Great Britain on 4-6 October. For the first time, the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will feature a truly international field, with riders from the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, and Brazil set to take on their European counterparts.