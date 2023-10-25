Acosta set for first match point in Thailand

56 points in it with 100 left to play for – that’s how things stand in the 2023 Moto2™ title race after a drama-filled Australian GP saw World Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) crash on the sighting lap, finish P9, and his main rival Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) take a commanding victory.

However, having not reached 2/3 distance, only half points were awarded at Phillip Island. That means heading into the Thai GP showdown, 280.5 points head 224.5 – the favour firmly in Acosta’s corner. With four races remaining, 100 points remain on the table, meaning Acosta needs to leave Buriram with 75 points in hand over Arbolino if he’s to wrap up the Championship. But what are the implications? Well, here are the important bits to note down: if Acosta wins, Arbolino needs to finish P9 or better. If Acosta finishes P2, Arbolino needs to finish P14 or better to take the fight to Malaysia. Anything other than a P1 or P2 finish for Acosta would automatically see the title race continue to Sepang.

The star of the show won’t be either of our top two riders in the Championship this weekend though, at the circuit at least. Japanese GP winner Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) lands on home turf P5 in the overall standings, as the Thai star gets set for a hero’s welcome at the circuit he stuck his machine on pole position at in 2022.

A crucial, potentially title-defining weekend awaits at the brilliant Buriram circuit. Can Acosta claim the crown? Can Arbolino make him wait at least another week? And can Chantra steal the show with a home GP masterclass? Join us to find out!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com