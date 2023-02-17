ADSS97 Kawasaki announces star‑studded World Endurance Line Up

UK-based World Endurance team ADSS97 Kawasaki is upping the ante for 2023, announcing an exciting new rider line up of Chris Walker, Levi Day, Chris Platt and Craig Currie. All four riders will be competing on a freshly prepared Superstock spec Ninja ZX-10R.

2023 will mark a big step forward for the ADSS97 Kawasaki team. After several seasons competing in the Endurance World Championship Superstock class, the squad are now setting their sights on success with its strongest line up to date.

Spearheading the effort is Kawasaki legend Chris Walker, who will be returning to the competitive world of endurance racing for the first time in over two decades. Joining him on the Ninja ZX-10R will be Australian rider Levi Day, who has enjoyed great success in the National Superstock class in the UK. Team owner and experienced rider Chris Platt completes the team, having ridden Kawasaki machinery in both the British and World Endurance Championships. Craig Currie is on hand as reserve rider for the season as well as competing on three wheels in the World Sidecar Championship and Isle of Man TT.

The ADSS97 Kawasaki team truck will also be the K-Tech Suspension Service Centre for the entire EWC Paddock.

Chris Walker:

“What an opportunity! To race within a team full of my pals on a proven bike, the ADSS97 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, and at the Le Mans 24hr again after a 24-year gap is mega! I had always hoped my career would head me back in the direction of endurance racing as it reached its latter years, having enjoyed it so much in the past, but it didn’t quite pan out. A few years in Sidecars and TriOptions Cup, coupled with old age and obesity, sent me down a different path, so I’ve been Zip testing for RST for a while now, but the chance to go and ride the 24hr EWC series in the stock class is something I couldn’t turn down.

So with the help of a few of my old sponsors coming along and supporting the team, I’m back on track, back on a Kwak, back to Le Mans and back on a racers regime of training and eating properly. Testing starts in Spain in a matter of Days, and I can’t wait!”

Levi Day:

“I’m really looking forward to the Endurance World Championship this year, and it’s something I’ve been keen to get into over the last few years. I’ve had the pleasure of doing Suzuka and an eight hour at Estoril a few years ago, so doing the three 24-hour races this year really excites me!

It will be something very different to what I’m used to, but I will be working hard to do the best for the team, and I’m looking forward to teaming up with Chris Platt and Chris Walker on the ZX-10R and working together with the team to do our very best. There is a great crew involved, and I’m excited to get going!”

Chris Platt:

“I’ve competed in all sorts of racing, but I have to say that Endurance is one of the friendliest and most supportive paddocks. After cutting our teeth with the UK No Limits Endurance series, we stepped into the EWC paddock in 2021 and have now raced four 24hr races with a 100% success rate!

For 2023, with new bikes, the backing of K-Tech Suspension, a strong team structure and new riders with a great mixture of youth and experience, we’re taking the next step, and I can’t wait to get going!”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“The ADSS97 Kawasaki team have gone from strength to strength over the past few seasons, and we have been watching their progress closely. With a very strong rider line up this year, we are sure they will do a great job on the very competitive world stage.”

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk