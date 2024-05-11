Alonso looks to hit back ahead of Holgado and Rueda

Third time lucky? After taking his first pole three GPs ago, David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) hasn’t started from anywhere else since.

His third consecutive pole position saw him destroy the lap record yet again with a 1:40.114 on his final flying lap in France as he looks to bounce back from a crash out the lead in Spain.

It was extremely close at the front, however, with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) securing second, missing out on pole position by 0.011s, with Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) returning to the action and the front row at once.

Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) will start from fourth after the last lap for Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) cancelled due to yellow flags, putting the Jerez winner fifth. Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) will round out the second row and hopes to close the gap to Alonso and Holgado on Sunday.

