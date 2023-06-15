Apollo’s RFN Rally Pro Electric Dirt Bike Wins German Design Award for Excellent Product Design in Motorcycles.

RFN Rally Pro, an off-road motorcycle that was launched in the UK in March 2023, has been honoured with the prestigious German Design Award for Excellent Product Design in Motorcycles. RFN Rally Pro has been recognised for its outstanding design, powerful performance, and comprehensive safety features.

Designed by Apollo Motor, RFN Rally Pro combines lightweight construction, impressive power, and advanced safety measures to offer an exceptional riding experience. With a maximum speed of 60 mph and an acceleration in excess of 55 mph in just 4 seconds, this motorcycle delivers thrilling performance while ensuring the safety and protection of its riders.

Equipped with 74 Volt power system and 12.5 KW peak power, the RFN Rally Pro offers four power modes via a direct drive system, providing riders with precise and responsive control.

Another standout feature of RFN Rally Pro is its full protection design, boasting an impressive waterproof rating of IP67. Weighing in at just 68 kg means a class leading power to weight ratio, The Rally Pro also features an easily removable one-piece seat unit to convert to a trials style machine, making it perfect for multiple disciplines and riding styles.

RFN Rally Pro’s Intelligent Control System and four control modes enable seamless switching between off-road and climbing modes in just 3 seconds, providing riders with the freedom to explore diverse landscapes with ease. The power-off protector further adds a layer of protection for the rider, ensuring their well-being during their exhilarating journeys.

“We are thrilled to receive the German Design Award for Excellent Product Design in Motorcycles,” said Chanel Er, the founder of Apollo Motor. “RFN Rally Pro represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge design, exceptional performance, and uncompromising safety. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team.”

The German Design Award is an internationally renowned accolade that honours outstanding achievements in product and communication design. Each year, a panel of esteemed experts evaluates submissions based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and user experience.

RFN Rally Pro’s recognition as a winner in the Excellent Product Design category further solidifies its position as a next generation motorcycle in the industry. It sets a new standard for electric off-road climbing motorcycles, combining speed, power, and safety in a sleek and ergonomic package.

For more information about RFN Rally Pro, please visit https://www.rfnbikes.co.uk/

About Apollo: Apollo is a leading international off-road motorcycle and ATV manufacturer, with over 400 employees, including almost 100 technicians. Founded in 2003, the company is located in Zhejiang, China, and supplies over 1,000 units per day, distributed in 75 countries worldwide.