Get ready for the holiday of a lifetime with GIVI

The new 50.7 full face helmet is perfect for the getaways and long trips that are just around the corner.

GIVI, the Italian motorbike and motorcycling equipment company, which celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2023, presents its new 50.7 model helmet. With a thermoplastic shell and ECE 22.06 homologation, which guarantees maximum safety, this helmet also features an advanced ventilation system that ensures rider comfort. This makes it the ideal choice for two-wheeled enthusiasts who are planning routes and trips during the warmer months of the year.

In 2002 GIVI, the transalpine brand, launched its first helmet with the aim of continuing to make everyday life easier for motorcyclists all over the world. Now, in the midst of celebrating its 45th anniversary, the firm has just presented its new full-face model, with both a sport character as well as one suited to touring: the 50.7. It’s a helmet conceived and designed for those who find their home on the roads and enjoy long routes and even journeys of hundreds (or thousands) of kilometres.

The GIVI 50.7 has a thermoplastic shell, available in two sizes, a stainless steel micrometric fastener, and is certified according to the ECE 22.06 European standard, the most recent and demanding standard to date. This means the helmet has passed impact tests with 12 new points, as well as high and low speed tests and the oblique impact test, confirming it as one of the safest helmets on the market.

Rider comfort is also guaranteed, thanks to the incorporation of an elaborate ventilation system, consisting of three air intakes (two at the top and one in the chin guard) and two rear extractors, which allow for correct air circulation and, therefore, temperature regulation. It also features a removable nose pad and a specific windshield, as well as a hypoallergenic, removable and washable interior. What’s more, it has an anti-scratch visor and is also prepared for Pinlock® (not included) to ensure perfect vision at all times and in all conditions.

On the outside, it’s sporty, but not as aggressive as the GIVI’s racing models, with a design featuring elegant and sophisticated lines. For now, it’s available in three different graphics (Solid Color – matt black or glossy white, Rebel – black, with details in grey and turquoise or red, and Phobia, black with geometric lines in fuchsia or red and in grey with the lines in black), which will appeal to not only the user with classic tastes, but to those also seeking a more daring design.

The GIVI 50.7 helmet is available in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, for 132.90 £ (Solid Color) or 139.90 £ (Rebel and Phobia).

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience.

