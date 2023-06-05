Arbolino arrives on home turf as Acosta looks to hit back

It was parity on the way in, but there was one winner on track and one winner in the standings at Le Mans: Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team).

The Italian was unbeatable as key rival Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) crashed out, and we can surely expect more fireworks between the two at Mugello – with one the home hero and the other looking to bounce back.

Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp), however, is now up into third overall and can’t stop racking up those podiums… and as of Le Mans, we’re now into venues where he’s actually ridden a Moto2™ bike before, in this case twice after a replacement ride in 2021 on a Kalex and last year’s second race out with the Boscoscuro. He did, after all, join the World Championship quite late in 2022… not that you could tell! Join us for more intermediate class racing at 12:15 (GMT +2) on Sunday to see who comes out on top in spectacular Tuscany.

Moto2 Top 4 – Championship Points after – French GP

1. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 99pts

2. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 74pts

3. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – 61pts

4. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – 60pts

6. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – 47pts

7. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 44pts

29. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing – 0pts

