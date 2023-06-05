Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsHolgado heads the field as Masia aims high at Mugello

Holgado heads the field as Masia aims high at Mugello

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

Holgado heads the field as Masia aims high at Mugello

Holgado Heads The Field As Masia Aims High At MugelloChampionship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) is even more so now, with the Spaniard taking a statement home win for Tech 3 at Le Mans.

After that, it’s an impressive 21-point margin he has at the top, now ahead of Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), with Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) dropping down to fourth after nil points in France.

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), however, is equal on points with Ortola – and says Mugello should fit the characteristics of the Honda the best so far, with its fast and flowing layout, and he’s been on the podium at Mugello twice already. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) is gaining ground too, and now he’s only seven points off Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) on the fringes of the top five. Who has more in the locker at Le Mans? We’ll find out at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday!

Moto3 Top 4 – Championship Points after – French GP
1. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – 84pts
2. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – 63pts
3. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 63pts
4. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – 55pts
15. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 17pts
26. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 1pts

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Pol Espargaro very close to MotoGP return

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Pol Espargaro Very Close To Motogp Return

Pol Espargaro very close to MotoGP return

Frank Duggan - 0