Holgado heads the field as Masia aims high at Mugello

Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) is even more so now, with the Spaniard taking a statement home win for Tech 3 at Le Mans.

After that, it’s an impressive 21-point margin he has at the top, now ahead of Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), with Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) dropping down to fourth after nil points in France.

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), however, is equal on points with Ortola – and says Mugello should fit the characteristics of the Honda the best so far, with its fast and flowing layout, and he’s been on the podium at Mugello twice already. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) is gaining ground too, and now he’s only seven points off Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) on the fringes of the top five. Who has more in the locker at Le Mans? We’ll find out at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday!

Moto3 Top 4 – Championship Points after – French GP

1. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – 84pts

2. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – 63pts

3. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 63pts

4. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – 55pts

15. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 17pts

26. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – 1pts

