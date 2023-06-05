Search
Eurojumble Dates Confirmed For September

Eurojumble Dates Confirmed For September

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Eurojumble Dates Confirmed For September

EurojumbleOne of the UK’s biggest and most-loved motorcycle autojumbles, the Eurojumble, returns to the south late-summer with plenty of bargains in store.

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts will gather on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 at Netley Marsh, near Southampton to hunt for bikes and bargains – either to start a new project or find elusive parts for an existing one.

The Netley treasure trove is filled with motorcycling gold, from spares and parts to tools, collectable signs and even complete machines. Hundreds of traders will be selling biking goodies and memorabilia which you won’t find on the high street and rarely surface in the UK! 

Looking to rehome some pre-loved biking possessions (or to make space in the garage for even more projects)? You can book a garage clear-out plot on the Saturday from just £20! 

Secure your e-ticket for the event, or book your plots now at www.netleymarsheurojumble.com

Ticket price information
Advance purchase price:
£9 (Adult one-day for Friday – 9am entry)
£15 (Adult Friday early bird – 8am entry)
£7 (Adult one-day for Saturday – 9am entry)
£10 (Adult Saturday early bird – 8am entry)
Under-16s go free

Discounted advance tickets close 8.30am on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
On-the-gate price:
£12 (Adult one-day for Friday – 9am entry)
£15 (Adult Friday early bird – 8am entry)
£8 (Adult one-day for Saturday – 9am entry)
£10 (Adult Saturday early bird – 8am entry)
Under-16s go free Eurojumble

