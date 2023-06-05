Change has come with Husqvarna Motorcycles unveiling new generation enduro models for 2024.

All-new platform and multiple technical advancements raise the bar for next level enduro performance.

Allowing riders to master terrain like never before, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ all-new 2024 TE and FE machines set a new standard for riding offroad. Expertly crafted with new frames, subframes, bodywork, suspension, and brakes, the extended list of shared innovations across the new enduro platform was introduced to further improve overall rideability. With every model continuing to deliver outstanding performance, riders will undoubtedly embrace and benefit from the technical changes made to all seven class-leading machines.

Offering predictable damping, the new enduro-specific WP suspension allows riders to conquer technical sections with complete confidence and control. The WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks incorporate a mid-valve piston for smooth action and consistent performance, while a hydrostop in the final 68 mm of travel helps to maintain forward momentum. A redesigned WP XACT shock features a new piston to improve comfort and is 100 g lighter and 15 mm shorter while retaining 300 mm of travel. Both the fork and shock settings can be adjusted by hand for a fast and easy personalised set-up.

Designed to work in perfect harmony with the WP suspension is a new chromium molybdenum steel frame. Improving anti-squat behaviour and offering revised flex characteristics, the chassis, which includes a new and much more durable hybrid subframe, guarantees each machine delivers exceptionally agile handling with confidence-inspiring straight-line stability.

Wrapped around the new chassis is new bodywork that is adorned with modern, Swedish-inspired graphics and a new high-grip seat cover. Offering an improved ‘rider triangle’, to ensure more knee contact and therefore better control, the slim design of the bodywork also offers complete freedom of movement when riding while standing up. The updated bodywork is completed by a redesigned headlight, producing a brighter light output and is installed using a much more efficient and user-friendly mounting system.

For the new generation, the TE 150, TE 250 and TE 300 2-stroke models are now powered by new engines, fuelled using Throttle Body Injection (TBI) technology. Introduced to ensure these lightweight machines maintain their best-in-class performance, TBI guarantees a much more consistent and controllable spread of power throughout the rev range, even in the toughest of conditions.

The FE 250 and FE 350 machines benefit from new and much more compact DOHC engines. These are positioned in the frame two degrees backwards when compared to the previous generation, which further centralises mass and contributes to the improved anti-squat behaviour of the chassis. In addition, both engines are designed to position all major components as centrally as possible for improved handling and to generate maximum torque and power.

All models in the range take the enduro riding experience to new levels thanks to advanced electronics. The EMS (engine map selection) allows each machine to offer two pre-set riding maps to suit varying terrain, with each gear selected engaging a tailored power delivery. The 4-stroke models offer additional rider aids including Traction Control and a Quickshifter for positive upshifts, even under heavy load.

The line-up is complete with premium components shared across the range including a new LED headlight, enhanced BRAKTEC brakes with high performance GSK discs, a combined start/stop button, ProTaper handlebars, and Michelin enduro tyres.

On the global racing stage, Billy Bolt’s most recent success clearly underlines Husqvarna Motorcycles’ reputation as a highly competitive manufacturer. Competing in the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, the Husqvarna Factory Racing star secured his third consecutive title indoors to once again demonstrate the exceptional capability of the FE 350.

2024 Technical Highlights

New chromium molybdenum steel frame optimised for improved anti-squat behaviour and enhanced flex characteristics

New polyamide/aluminium hybrid subframe offers exceptional strength and durability

New 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks deliver consistent damping and predictable handling

New WP XACT rear shock is lighter and developed specifically for enduro riding

New ergonomic bodywork offers revised rider triangle for enhanced control

New 2-stroke engines feature TBI technology for improved rideability and ease of use

New 250cc and 350cc DOHC 4-stroke engines provide class-leading power and torque

New LED headlight provides a brighter light output and simplified fitment

New BRAKTEC brake system and high-performance GSK discs provide superior stopping power

New multifunctional Map Select Switch design controls the Quickshifter and Traction Control (4-stroke only)

New Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for highest level of reliability and user-friendly serviceability of electronics

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI Grips

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

All enduro riders can dress and prepare for all conditions with the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection. Headlined by the new Moto-10 Spherical Railed Helmet, an extensive range of riding gear and waterproof clothing ensures riders can perform at their best for longer and in total comfort. For the new models, a comprehensive selection of Technical Accessories is now available with each component designed to enhance the performance and durability of each machine.

The 2024 enduro range is available in the UK from mid-June at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. See below for full model price list.* TE 150 – £9,249.00

TE 250 – £10,149.00

TE 300 – £10,349.00

FE 250 – £10,649.00

FE 350 – £10,849.00

FE 450 – £11,149.00

FE 501 – £11,249.00 *Price includes VAT, delivery to dealer and PDI. For more information on the 2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles Enduro range, click here.

