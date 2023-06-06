Matryx Airoh’s New Premium Helmet For The Road Segment

One of the AIROH’s most awaited innovations in the road motorcycling segment. We are talking about MATRYX, an ECE 2206 homologated full-face helmet, equipped with an innovative ventilation system and exclusive inner linings that guarantee maximum comfort. With an attractive design, is aimed at all those looking for innovation and safety. Designed inside the AIROH wind tunnel, MATRYX promises to guide the rider towards ever greater and more important goals.

MATRYX is the new AIROH full-face proposal for the road motorcycling segment. Brand’s top of the range of the road collection, it is aimed not only at expert motorcyclists but at all enthusiasts looking for a travel companion ready to face any challenge, even the most demanding ones.

Towards ever important goals

ECE 2206 homologated, MATRYX is synonymous with maximum safety and protection, fundamental peculiarities of AIROH. Designed and developed in the company’s laboratories, above all inside the futuristic wind tunnel, it has a striking design, characterized by decisive and aggressive lines, as required by the racing world. The DD Ring retention system allows it to be also used on the track.

The outer shell, available in two different sizes, made of Full Carbon 3K or HPC (High Performance Composite). It includes the ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) system, a particular 3D fabric structure which facilitates the passage of air for a better user experience and reduces the forces transmitted to the head in case of impact. The helmet also has the AEFR System (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) which allows the cheek pads quick removal in case of emergency.

Comfort and high performance

In addition to its design and aerodynamics, MATRYX has also been tested inside the wind tunnel in terms of acoustics and thermoregulation; this for the most efficient combination of design and high performance, for unrivalled comfort and riding pleasure in every situation and condition.

The ventilation system is innovative and functional, and includes air intakes positioned on the chin guard and on the upper part of the helmet. To complete, the rear spoilers with extractors optimize the aeration inside the helmet. The ventilation is controllable even when wearing gloves allowing to adjust the air intakes with a simple gesture, in order to better manage the internal thermoregulation according to the climatic situation and use, emphasizing the pleasure to ride.

MATRYX can be used in any season, for this reason, it is also equipped with a practical Stop Wind, available in two lengths: a short one that protects against annoying air infiltrations and a longer one that can also guarantee protection from the winter cold. In addition, there is a removable nose cover.

Maximum attention was also paid to the inner linings which are hypoallergenic, removable and washable. They are made with high quality fabrics, like the innovative Coolmax, and they also boast exclusive treatments that guarantee maximum breathability and a pleasant feel.

Not to lose sight of the goal

MATRYX has an extraordinarily wide visor with ATVR technology (AIROH Tool-less Visor Removal) and it is UV resistant. Prepared for the Pinlock 120XLT lens, available inside the box. It’s worth to underline also the innovative A3S system (AIROH Automatic AntiFog System) combined with the central locking system, to have maximum control over every detail, without ever giving up on safety. The helmet is also completed with a practical integrated Sun Visor.

As anticipated, MATRYX has two shells that cover from size XS to XXL, to adapt to different cranial conformities, from the smallest to the biggest ones. Its weight is from 1450g ±50g (only for the Full Carbon 3K version) and from 1500g ±50g (for the HPC version), it is set up for intercom thanks to the Bluetooth Ready system, with the possibility to place the battery inside the helmet in the dedicated space.

MATRYX will soon be available at a suggested retail price starting from €359.99 for the HPC version, and from €499.99 for the Full Carbon 3K one.

AIROH MATRYX TECHNICAL SHEET:

Category : Full Face

: Full Face Homologation : ECE 2206

: ECE 2206 Material : HPC (High Performance Composite) and FULL CARBON 3K

: HPC (High Performance Composite) and FULL CARBON 3K Weight : from 1450g ±50g (Only for Full Carbon 3K) – from 1500g ±50g (HPC version)

: from 1450g ±50g (Only for Full Carbon 3K) – from 1500g ±50g (HPC version) Shells and sizes : 2 (XS-S – M | L-XL-XXL)

: 2 (XS-S – M | L-XL-XXL) Retention system : DD Ring

: DD Ring Ventilation : Chin guard vent – Top Vents – Rear extractors – Rear spoiler

: Chin guard vent – Top Vents – Rear extractors – Rear spoiler Visor features : Extra wide vision ATVR (AIROH Tool-less Visor Removal) A 3 S (AIROH Automatic Antifog position) Lock System Scratch resistant UV resistant Integrated sun visor

: Inner Linings features and treatments :

: Coolmax

Superior Performance Technical Textiles

2DRY – Microsense – Sanitized

Removable and washable

Hypoallergenic

Technologies : ASN (AIROH Sliding Net), AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release)

: ASN (AIROH Sliding Net), AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) Other : Stop wind Nose covers Pinlock 120 XLT included Bluetooth Ready

:

