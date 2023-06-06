New Kawasaki Eliminator for Europe in 2024

The Eliminator brand makes a welcome return to the Kawasaki motorcycle model range in Europe for 2024 with a totally new model and concept called the Eliminator with the tag line “Just Ride”.

Offering yet more Kawasaki choice in the mid-capacity European A2 class, the new Eliminator has distinctive urban cruiser styling offering a comfortable and low seat plus a cruiser style 18” front and 16” rear wheel combination all relying on an all-new trellis type chassis with a 451cm3 Ninja based fuel-injected parallel twin engine at its core delivering strong low rev performance combined with lively upper rev range ability.

In a nod to previous Eliminator models, the 2024 machine has a tail unit reflecting the heritage of the brand family while twin rear shock absorbers aid the “traditional meets modern” look. Offering a natural and relaxed riding position and conceived to be passenger friendly, the Eliminator rider can rely on all-digital instrumentation plus the welcome incorporation of an assist and slipper clutch.

Focusing on what Kawasaki terms its “Horizontal” design approach, the full 2024 Eliminator specification will soon be revealed – along with many genuine accessory items – but two colour options have been confirmed; the first option being Metallic Flat Spark Black and the second Metallic Matte Carbon Gray with Flat Ebony.

It’s said that the best things come to those that wait, so potential Eliminator customers need to hold their breath just a little longer for the full facts to emerge regarding this welcome new addition to the Kawasaki cruiser stable. The Eliminator will be available from January 2024, with a guide price between £6,600 and £6,800.

