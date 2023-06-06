New Ninja ZX-6R for 2024 Kawasaki range

An iconic name appears in the Kawasaki motorcycle range for the 2024 sales season with the announcement of a new Ninja ZX-6R and its tagline “Supersport Obsession”.

Boasting a number of features not so far seen on the much-loved Supersport middleweight in previous iterations, the 2024 model has both technical and styling updates ready to satisfy the needs of even the most demanding street or track day rider. And with the aid of Kawasaki’s iconic Ram Air system a stunning maximum of 95.2 kW {129 PS} is produced at 13,000 rpm.

The most obvious aspect of the new machine is the distinctive aero-winglet equipped Ninja “face” with purposeful aggressive lines incorporating for the first time hybrid projector/reflector headlights (part of a complete LED lighting package), and a new sports windshield equipped with special cut outs to reduce buffeting. The entire bodywork for 2024 uses interwoven layers to create a 3D effect, with the multiple layers adding to a high-class design.

In terms of the cockpit area, a new 4.3inch (11cm) colour TFT meter makes its debut and also facilitates Smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology App. Information updates such as a shift light, Kawasaki service reminder, oil change reminder, Riding Mode indicator, Smartphone call and mail notices are all available. Also featured – along with all the familiar vehicle status updates – are a Bluetooth indicator and an Economical Riding Indicator.

From a technical perspective, the famous and highly praised 636 cm3 liquid-cooled, 4-stroke in-line four forms the core of the machine and now features revised cam profiles to satisfy stricter emission regulations plus revised intake funnels and revised header and collector pipes all combining to benefit low- to mid-rpm performance.

A move to round over petal discs reflects the current Ninja ZX-10R family image while such items as the SFF-BP (Separate function fork with big piston), KQS Kawasaki Quick Shifter, three mode KTRC traction control and both power modes and integrated riding modes underpin the high specification of this Superport legend.

Rolling on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, the 2024 Ninja ZX-6R will be available in two colourways for the upcoming season, a green version (naturally!) in Lime Green/Ebony plus a more “stealth” version combining Metallic Graphite Gray and Metallic Diablo Black. For sure Kawasaki dealers and loyal fans of the Ninja family will welcome the sight of a new and comprehensively updated Ninja ZX-6R for 2024 keeping the Ninja flame burning brightly.

The 2024 Ninja ZX-6R will be available from October and priced at £10,599

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk