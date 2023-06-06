MotoE heads for Mugello! What awaits in Round 2?

The new Ducati gets ready to race on home turf, with Torres top from Garzo and Ferrari looking to keep that momentum.

The 2023 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship started in style at Le Mans, with two classic races and two different winners. Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) won the first, defeating Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) on the final lap as a crash saw Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) sidelined from that battle. But Ferrari stormed the second to bounce back despite a Long Lap penalty, putting in one of the most convincing performances we’ve seen in MotoE™. And who did he defeat? Torres, so the Spaniard is immediately back into a familiar position as this new era gets underway: the top of the standings.

Torres therefore has the target on his back for Round 2, nine points clear of Garzo after both took two podiums in the first round. Ferrari is third, but 20 points off the top. The Italian, however, is not only a home hero arriving from a serious display of form in Race 2 in France… he’s also the only rider in the field who’s previously won at Mugello. Does that matter in 2023, with the new Ducati V21L proving an entirely new adventure? That remains to be seen as this new era unfurls, but what does seem clear after pre-season and Round 1 is that those who were fast previously remain so, and that very much includes Ferrari.

In terms of rookies, meanwhile, it’s Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) who’s top, as well as being equal on points with Ferrari thanks to a first MotoE™ podium in Race 1 and seventh for some more points in Race 2. Can he continue to build on that as the likes of fellow rookie Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) arrive on home turf? The more experienced Italians, the likes of Mattia Casadei (Pons HP Los40) and Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing), will want to leapfrog the debutants though, and there seems to be a big margin of improvement waiting in the wings to be unlocked by everyone – with Mugello proving the next chance for the field to get to really get to know the Ducati V21L.

The final question, of course, is Eric Granado (LCR E-Team). After a crash in the Catalan round of WorldSBK, the Brazilian was sidelined from Round 1 of MotoE™ and sat out Misano WorldSBK too. He’ll be travelling to Mugello intending to race, but has to pass the medical check on Thursday. If he’s able to get back on track, will he be able to play catch up? Or, after his pre-season form, will he need to? We’ll find out soon enough.

Tune in this weekend for Round 2 of the 2023 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship! Here’s the line-up of electric action, in local time:

Thursday 15:00: pre-event Press Conference (live on social media channels)

Friday 17:00: Qualifying (live on MotoE™ YouTube)

Saturday 12:15: Race 1

Saturday 16:10: Race 2

And make sure to check our our pre-round stats, attached below, and a comprehensive media pack about the Championship in 2023 – including a more in-depth dive into the new Ducati, information from smart charging partner Enel X Way, and a look at the Michelin MotoE™ tyres.

MotoE Top 4 – Championship Points after Race 2 – French GP

1. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – 45pts

2. Hector GARZO – SPA – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 36pts

3. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – 25pts

4. Randy KRUMMENACHER – SWI – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 25pts

