Beaubier Strikes First In Dunlop Official Test At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Cameron Beaubier Leads The Way Over Josh Herrin In Pre-Race Test In Ohio.

The last time Cameron Beaubier turned a wheel in anger at Mid-Ohio Sport Car Course was the last time the AMA Superbike Series raced at the iconic track – 10 years ago. Beaubier won race one and was second in race two. Fast forward to now and it was Beaubier who was best on the day in the Dunlop official test that leads into this weekend’s Permco Superbikes at Mid-Ohio event.

Beaubier’s best lap was a 1:24.126 and it came in the second of the four sessions on an overcast day at Mid-Ohio and he was the only rider in the top five to do his best lap in the second session – even though he led all of the first three sessions and elected to sit out the fourth session due to a light rain falling.

Warhorse HSBK Ducati Racing’s Josh Herrin continued to impress with the current championship points leader ending up second fastest with his coming in the final session of the day – a 1:24.788.

Herrin led his teammate Loris Baz, and his 1:25.114, in what was the Frenchman’s first day on the Mid-Ohio track.

EasyHealthPlans.com/TopPro Racing’s Sean Dylan Kelly ended up fourth fastest with Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne fifth fastest.

Gagne’s teammate Cameron Petersen suffered a high-speed crash in the left-hander heading into Carousel in the third of four Superbike sessions on the day and was transported to the infield medical center and then to the hospital for X-rays of his ankle/foot.

S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Troy Herfoss narrowly led Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Kyle Wyman in the second and final session for the Mission King Of The Baggers by .042 of a second. RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson’s Rocco Landers and his teammate Hayden Gillim were third and fourth, respectively.

Rahal Ducati Moto’s PJ Jacobsen topped Strack Racing’s Mathew Scholtz with the Supersport championship rivals separated by just .170 of a second. Altus Motorsports’ Jake Lewis ended up third fastest.

Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson teammates Travis Wyman and Jake Lewis were the fastest of the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship with KTM Development Team’s Chris Fillmore was third on the KTM Duke Prototype.

BARTCON Racing’s Matthew Chapin led the Junior Cup testers, besting Royalty Racing’s Carson King and Fernandez Racing’s Jayden Fernandez.

Practice for the weekend’s 12 races (six classes) begins Friday, August 16 at 9 a.m.

