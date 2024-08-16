Catch me if you can: Ogura charges to Day 1 double

P1 in Free Practice and P1 in Practice 1. Friday’s don’t get better than that as Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) proved untouchable at a happy hunting ground for the Japanese star, with Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) providing the closest challenge – the Spaniard sits 0.152s down on the #79 heading into Saturday.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) rounded out the top three, the #18 was just over two and a half tenths away from Ogura’s pace.

– World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) claimed P8 on Day 1, as we learned the Spaniard would continue with his current squad in Moto2™ in 2025.

– Title hopeful Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) squeezed into the provisional automatic Q2 spots in P14 on Day 1, with fellow Championship chaser Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) enduring a tricky opening day at the Red Bull Ring – the American is P21 going into Saturday.

Can anyone stop Ogura on Saturday? Find out when Moto2™ Practice begins at 09:25, with qualifying starting at 13:45.

