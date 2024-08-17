Beaubier Close To Superbike Lap Record In Return To Mid-ohio Sports Car Course

Cameron Beaubier Leads An Ultra-Close Q1 As The Pack Closes In On Ben Spies’ Lap Record

Ben Spies’ 16-year-old Superbike lap record at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will live for at least another day as Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Cameron Beaubier flirted with the mark but couldn’t quite get it done on a sunny and breezy day at the iconic racing facility.

After 40 minutes of Superbike Q1, the times at the top were close and oh so close to the lap record with Beaubier leading the way with his 1:23.904 – just .265 from Spies’ best in 2008.

Beaubier, who won a Superbike race here the last time one was held at Mid-Ohio in 2014, wasn’t alone in his quest to break Spies’ mark as Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Loris Baz was hot on his heels and just .122 of a second slower than the five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion. Beaubier, however, was the only rider to crack into the 1:23s.

Then came EasyHealthPlans.com/Top Pro Racing’s Sean Dylan Kelly just .153 of a second behind Baz and a scant .062 of a second clear of Baz’s teammate Josh Herrin, the 2024 Steel Commander Superbike points leader heading into tomorrow’s first of two races at Mid-Ohio.

Attack Performance/Progressive/Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne ended up fifth and the last rider on the same second as Beaubier with his 1:24.852.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Brandon Paasch ended Friday in sixth with Tytlers Cycle Racing’s JD Beach seventh, followed closely by Gagne