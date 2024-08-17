Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez: blockbuster front row set for fireworks in Spielberg

Lap record smashed as the top two in the title fight head key rival Marquez, with Aprilia and KTM on the chase.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) destroyed the lap record in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, setting a magical 1:27.748 to head key title rival Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) – but it’s only by a tenth and a bit as both pulled out some distance on the chasing pack. That pack is once again headed by a lurking Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), making the first time this season that Martin, Bagnaia and Marquez have qualified on the front row together despite having shared the podium more often that not. The stage is very much set…

Q1: Friendly Fire

After an up and down weekend so far, Q1 proved a tough one for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). The rookie wasn’t quite able to make it through, forced to settle for fourth in the session. It was an Austrian factory squabble that decided it too, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jack Miller and wildcard Pol Espargaro the two riders who moved through to Q2. The #44 and Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) had identical times, with Pol Espargaro setting a faster second lap.

Q2: Bye Bye Lap Record

After that sliver of drama, Q2 soon got underway with fast times from the off. Bagnaia obliterated the lap record first, setting a 1:28.142 on his opening run.

Heading out for the final push, Bagnaia was the first rider to return to the track, and the #1 had Miller on his tail as red sectors began to appear. But it was Martin who moved the goalposts once again, even destroying Bagnaia’s time and becoming the first rider to drop into the 1:27 bracket. The reigning Champion also entered the 1:27 club, but it wasn’t quite enough to take back to the top. It was enough, however, for the duo to pull four tenths clear of the rest.

The “rest” are led by Marc Marquez though, and he says he’s taken a step closer to the two this weekend. Given it’s the first time they share the front row despite having shared so many rostrums so far in 2024, that sounds a little ominous…



THE GRID

Behind Martin, Bagnaia and Marquez, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) will start from P4, finding time late in the session and missing out on a front row start by 0.052s. The #41 will start alongside Miller, who continued to find time after a strong showing in Q1 and has qualified as top KTM. The Australian starts from fifth, with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) capping off a strong second row.

Meanwhile, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) will head the third row of the grid, qualifying in seventh just ahead of Prima Pramac Racing’s Franco Morbidelli, who had a great save at Turn 9 early in the session. He’s alongside Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who rounds off the front three rows.

Then it’s Pol Espargaro despite a crash at Turn 3, ahead of Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), all of whom will be looking for more when the lights go out…

The stage is set. The hills are alive with the sound of MotoGP™ and there’s only one thing left to do: race. Join us for two awesome showdowns in Spielberg!

SATURDAY

TISSOT SPRINT: 15:00 (UTC +2)

SUNDAY

GRAND PRIX: 14:00 (UTC +2)