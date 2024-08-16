Bagnaia sets stunning lap record to deny Morbidelli and Martin on Day 1

The reigning Champion lays down the gauntlet ahead of the Pramac duo as Marquez lurks in P4 reporting a key step forward.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) ended Friday on top of the premier class timesheets after the #1 set a sensational new lap record at the Red Bull Ring. Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) shadowed teammate Jorge Martin to take P2 as the Pramac duo completed the top three, but the deficit was 0.2s and 0.3s to Bagnaia’s 1:28.508 stunner. The reigning Champion has laid down an early gauntlet at the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich.

Plenty of talking points arose throughout the session including some drama for Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, as the Italians both crashed in the opening stages of the session. That crash at Turn 8 sadly saw Di Giannantonio dislocate his left shoulder, ruling him out of the weekend as he sits it out to focus on recovering for the next round.

Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) crashed three times on Friday, the final tumble coming after the rookie sensation lost the front at Turn 9. The #31 was unhurt and was back out in no time, but the issues for the home factory heroes didn’t halt there as wildcard Pol Espargaro was forced to pull off the circuit with a bike problem just before the time attacks began. And unfortunately for the #44, that was session over.

Once the time attacks had come and gone, however, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) – who led the session briefly – bagged P4 to safely earn a Q2 spot, as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) left it late to jump into the top 10 on KTM’s home turf, taking fifth. However, it was also a lap that shoved Acosta out and into Q1.

Binder finished Friday ahead of Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), as Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) recovered to seventh at the end of play following a tough FP1 that saw the #41 crash twice at the same place.

Espargaro’s teammate Maverick Viñales secured eighth as both factory Aprilias grabbed Q2 places despite a tougher start, with Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) – despite a late crash for the Silverstone double victor – pinching P9 and P10.

Q1 on Saturday now awaits with Acosta aiming for redemption after three crashes on Friday and missing out on a Q2 place by just 0.027s, with plenty of fast faces looking to beat him to it.

Here’s when you need to tune in on Saturday to catch all the action from the Ring.

FP2: 10:10 (UTC +2)

Q1: 10:50

Q2: 11.15

Tissot Sprint: 15:00

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com