Nexx Y.100r Urbangram Helmet

New sub-£200 sports-touring helmet in three exclusive graphics

New from NEXX, the Y.100R Urbangram is a sub-£200 sports-touring helmet available in three premium graphic designs that give it an exclusive look.

The first class features start with the shell, which is made from a lightweight, super strong thermoplastic, formed with Polyfusion technology.

Aerodynamically shaped, it has a double-blade air spoiler at the rear, to minimise turbulence, keep the head stable and reduce pressure on the neck. This also keeps wind noise to a minimum.

Up front the visor sits in an extra wide aperture, for maximum all-round vision, with the X-SWIFT Quick Release system for super fast changes – a maximum of eight seconds.

Rated optical class 1 for crystal clear vision, the visor is ready to accept a Pinlock 70 anti-fog insert and there’s also a drop-down Sun Visor to help deal with glare.

Extra large ventilation ports in the chin and crown, rear exhaust ports, and a fresh air chamber in the dual EPS liner, provide cooling airflow.



All interior parts, including the thick neck roll, are hypoallergenic and antibacterial, and made from soft touch X-Mart Dry fabrics that keep the wearer cool, dry and comfortable. The lining can be removed and washed when required.

Tech-ready, the Y.100R is set up to accept NEXX’s X-COM3 standard and X-COM3 Pro Bluetooth® Intercoms straight out of the box. There’s also a removable side mount for easy attachment of a Go-Pro action-camera.

Like all NEXX helmets, the Y.100R Urbangram is 100% designed and made in Europe. It comes in three graphic options – Indigo Blue, Neon Black and Nardo Grey – and retails at just £199.99.

Each helmet is supplied with a spare tint or iridium visor (depending on the colour scheme), wind deflector, Go-Pro Mount and a Pinlock 70 visor insert.

For a limited time, buyers can save 16.66% on an X-COM3 standard and X-COM3 Pro intercom when ordered together with a new NEXX helmet.

For full spec and colour options, visit nexx-helmet.co.uk