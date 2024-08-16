Friday, August 16, 2024
NEXX Y.100R Urbangram Helmet

Industry NewsHelmetsNEXX
Nexx Y.100r Urbangram HelmetNew sub-£200 sports-touring helmet in three exclusive graphics 

New from NEXX, the Y.100R Urbangram is a sub-£200 sports-touring helmet available in three premium graphic designs that give it an exclusive look.

The first class features start with the shell, which is made from a lightweight, super strong thermoplastic, formed with Polyfusion technology.

Aerodynamically shaped, it has a double-blade air spoiler at the rear, to minimise turbulence, keep the head stable and reduce pressure on the neck. This also keeps wind noise to a minimum.

Up front the visor sits in an extra wide aperture, for maximum all-round vision, with the X-SWIFT Quick Release system for super fast changes – a maximum of eight seconds.

Rated optical class 1 for crystal clear vision, the visor is ready to accept a Pinlock 70 anti-fog insert and there’s also a drop-down Sun Visor to help deal with glare.

Extra large ventilation ports in the chin and crown, rear exhaust ports, and a fresh air chamber in the dual EPS liner, provide cooling airflow.
Nexx Y.100r Urbangram Helmet
All interior parts, including the thick neck roll, are hypoallergenic and antibacterial, and made from soft touch X-Mart Dry fabrics that keep the wearer cool, dry and comfortable. The lining can be removed and washed when required.

Tech-ready, the Y.100R is set up to accept NEXX’s X-COM3 standard and X-COM3 Pro Bluetooth® Intercoms straight out of the box. There’s also a removable side mount for easy attachment of a Go-Pro action-camera.

Like all NEXX helmets, the Y.100R Urbangram is 100% designed and made in Europe. It comes in three graphic options – Indigo Blue, Neon Black and Nardo Grey – and retails at just £199.99.

Each helmet is supplied with a spare tint or iridium visor (depending on the colour scheme), wind deflector, Go-Pro Mount and a Pinlock 70 visor insert.

For a limited time, buyers can save 16.66% on an X-COM3 standard and X-COM3 Pro intercom when ordered together with a new NEXX helmet.

For full spec and colour options, visit nexx-helmet.co.ukNexx Y.100r Urbangram Helmet

