Rueda pips Alonso to reign at the Ring on Friday

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda grabbed Moto3™ P1 at the Red Bull Ring as the Spaniard’s 1:40.171 was good enough to edge out Championship leader David Alonso by 0.051s, with Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) a close P3 with the Dutch star only 0.069s adrift.

– Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) backed up his Free Practice P3 finish with a fourth best time in the afternoon stint to signal a solid day at the office for the Australian.

– British GP winner and the rider second in the title chase, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), ended Day 1 in P6 as we learned the Spaniard would be moving up to Moto2™ in 2025 to partner Sergio Garcia at MT Helmets – MSI.

Tune into Moto3™ Practice 2 at 08:40 local time (UTC +2) before the lightweight class get set for qualifying at 12:50.

