British Superbike winners GR Motosport become first Halo P1 partner on two wheels

GR Motosport have become the first team on two wheels to partner with Halo By Orthene and benefit from the performance advantage of Halo P1, using the high performance brake fluid to take their first win in the British Superbike Championship.

Having identified an issue the team were experiencing with brake fade, they cast an eye to four-wheeled motorsport and opted for the leading motorsport brake fluid, Halo P1. Almost immediately realising the advantages of adopting it, Storm Stacey was an instant convert of the improved lever feel, using it to great effect to win at Snetterton, round five of BSB’s 2024 season.

In doing so with a bold last-lap move, he marked a milestone occasion of the first win in BSB for himself, the first for GR Motosport team, and the first for Halo P1.

“Honestly I can’t explain how good it’s been since we’ve been using Halo P1” said Storm Stacey. “I used to get brake fade with other brake fluids, but this has really sharpened things up and the brakes last the whole race. There’s no match for P1.”

During the preceding Knockhill round, the team measured the sort of extreme brake caliper temperatures that Halo P1 is designed to maintain performance under. Halo P1 has the highest dry boiling point of any brake fluid on the market, at 341 degrees Celsius (646 degrees Fahrenheit), whilst maintaining class-leading compressibility to keep brake level feel consistent.

“GR Motosport have switched to Halo P1 brake fluid having previously used manufacturer-recommended products in our British Superbike Championship efforts” explained Danny Wright, GR Motosport Team Manager.

“Every season we strive to improve rider and machine performance to maximise our team efforts and achieve our goals and ambitions. Since adding Halo P1, our braking power has dramatically stabilised over Race distance, enabling our riders to maximise performance and completely remove the effects of brake fade.

“As a team competing at the highest level in British Superbikes, we, GR Motosport, are proud to endorse Halo P1.”

With a long and storied background in the automotive motorsports sector, this new and already successful partnership is a milestone one for Halo By Orthene.

“We are thrilled to be working with GR Motosport in the British Superbike Championship. We take pride in the team using Halo P1, and that it not only meets but exceeds the rigorous demands of competitive motorcycle racing. Their passion has reinforced our belief in the relentless pursuit of excellence in motorsport” said Tara Williams, Client Relationship Manager, Halo By Orthene.

“Halo P1 is the purest and therefore the highest quality racing brake fluid ever made, designed specifically for top-tier professional motorsport, riding fast and braking last. Incompressible over the widest temperature range and boasting a stable lever feel from the first lap to the last, it has been a perfect match for GR Motosport.

“The feedback we have received from the team so far has been invaluable enabling us to continuously push the boundaries of performance and we are excited for a bright future together. Here’s to a successful remainder of the season!”